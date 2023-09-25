EMass boys’ soccer: At 4-0-1, BC High soars to No. 1 ranking in Globe’s Top 20 poll

After defeating Catholic Conference powers St. John’s Shrewsbury and St. John’s Prep in Week 2, BC High continued itsimpressive start with dominant wins over Malden Catholic and Catholic Memorial.

As a result, BC High takes over the No. 1 ranking in the latest Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll. The Eagles take the top spot from Needham following the Rockets’ 1-0 loss to St. John’s Prep Saturday at Kicks for Cancer in a Division 1 state final rematch.

Concord-Carlisle and Framingham solidified their top five status with marquee wins. The Patriots took down Lincoln-Sudbury, while the Flyers triumphed in a nonleague showdown against Lexington. Winchester vaults to No. 7 after improving their goal-differential to 26-0 with wins over Belmont and Arlington. Up next for the Red & Black is a big Middlesex League test Saturday vs. Lexington.