EMass boys’ soccer: At 4-0-1, BC High soars to No. 1 ranking in Globe’s Top 20 poll

After defeating Catholic Conference powers St. John’s Shrewsbury and St. John’s Prep in Week 2, BC High continued itsimpressive start with dominant wins over Malden Catholic and Catholic Memorial.
As a result, BC High takes over the No. 1 ranking in the latest Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll. The Eagles take the top spot from Needham following the Rockets’ 1-0 loss to St. John’s Prep Saturday at Kicks for Cancer in a Division 1 state final rematch.
Concord-Carlisle and Framingham solidified their top five status with marquee wins. The Patriots took down Lincoln-Sudbury, while the Flyers triumphed in a nonleague showdown against Lexington. Winchester vaults to No. 7 after improving their goal-differential to 26-0 with wins over Belmont and Arlington. Up next for the Red & Black is a big Middlesex League test Saturday vs. Lexington.
Brockton returns to the Top 20 — the Boxers’ season-opening tie against BC High looks more impressive. Hingham, Gloucester, and Acton-Boxborough debut in the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 26, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. BC High (4-0-1)
2. St. John’s Prep (5-1-2)
3. Needham (5-1-1)
4. Concord-Carlisle (4-0-0)
5. Framingham (3-0-1)
6. Masconomet (4-0-1)
7. Winchester (5-0-0)
8. Franklin (5-0-1)
9. St. John’s Shrewsbury (4-2-2)
10. Lexington (4-1-0)
11. Newton North (2-1-1)
12. Oliver Ames (3-2-1)
13. Hopkinton (5-0-1)
14. Weymouth (3-1-3)
15. Pembroke (4-0-0)
16. Hingham (4-0-0)
17. Newton South (3-2-1)
18. Brockton (4-1-1)
19. Gloucester (6-0-0)
20. Acton-Boxborough (2-0-3)