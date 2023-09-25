EMass boys’ soccer: With 4 goals, and two O’Bryant wins, Adam Teurkia headlines Players of the Week

Will Baltas, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The sophomore scored both goals for the No. 9 Pioneers in a draw with No. 2 St. John’s Prep Thursday, then scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Marlborough Saturday.
Cian Casey, Cohasset — The Skippers erupted for 12 goals across two wins, and Casey provided four. He scored three in a Tuesday win over Martha’s Vineyard before finding the back of the net again in a Thursday victory against Abington.
Thanos Pavlo, Mashpee — It was a clinical week for the senior, who scored three goals in a Tuesday win over Carver before adding two more in a Friday victory over Sturgis East.
Kaik Reis, Framingham — The senior buried the winner with 16 minutes to play in a 1-0 win over No. 10 Lexington Saturday. He also added two goals in a Thursday win over Walpole.
Adam Teurkia, O’Bryant — In victories over South Boston (2-0) and TechBoston (2-1), the junior accounted for all the scoring, raising his season total to nine in a 5-1 start for the Tigers.