EMass boys’ soccer: With 4 goals, and two O’Bryant wins, Adam Teurkia headlines Players of the Week

Will Baltas, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The sophomore scored both goals for the No. 9 Pioneers in a draw with No. 2 St. John’s Prep Thursday, then scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Marlborough Saturday.

Cian Casey, Cohasset — The Skippers erupted for 12 goals across two wins, and Casey provided four. He scored three in a Tuesday win over Martha’s Vineyard before finding the back of the net again in a Thursday victory against Abington.

Thanos Pavlo, Mashpee — It was a clinical week for the senior, who scored three goals in a Tuesday win over Carver before adding two more in a Friday victory over Sturgis East.