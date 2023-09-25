A hobbled Joe Burrow has enough to lead Bengals past Rams and to their first win

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow shook off a lingering calf injury, throwing for 259 yards as the Bengals beat the Rams, 19-16, Monday night to get their first win after starting the season with two losses.

Joe Mixon’s 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the reigning AFC North champs their first lead of the season. Meanwhile, Logan Wilson picked off Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford twice and the Bengals sacked him six times.

Stafford threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Tutu Atwell with just over a minute left in the game, and the PAT got the Rams to within three points, but Mitchell Wilcox fell on the ensuing onside kick to seal the win for the Bengals (1-2).