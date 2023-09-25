It was just a preseason game, but Bruins prospect Matt Poitras caught some eyes

The subtext to what Montgomery said served as a reminder not to go looking for a flash of lightning and the 2023 version of Patrice Bergeron to be handed down from the Gallery Gods.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery had that in mind Sunday night following a 3-0 exhibition win over the Rangers on Causeway Street, when lauding the performance of prospect Matt Poitras (goal, assist) while also noting how hard it is for a starry-eyed newbie to prove he is ready to handle the grind of the Original 32.

All NHL preseason games are attached with a warning: The game you see in front of you in September isn’t how it’s played once the ice gets real in October.

“Because it’s a man’s league out there,” noted Montgomery. “He didn’t see the NHL tonight.”

Nonetheless, Poitras’s star is undeniably on the rise. The 5-foot-11-inch center/wing posted a superb sophomore season (95 points) at OHL Guelph in 2022-23, and he appears to have the poise to make the jump to pro hockey, be it minor pro or today’s Big Bad Bruin level. Per NHL protocol, if the Bruins don’t have a permanent spot on the roster for Poitras this season, he must return to his junior club.

The Bruins have only five more test runs before their Oct. 11 season opener, and Poitras, 19, who pivoted veterans Jake DeBrusk and James van Riemsdyk vs. the Blueshirts should get at least a couple of more looks.

That 1-1—2 caught some eyes. Now he needs to remain visible to general manager Don Sweeney, Montgomery, and rest of the coaching staff. How to do that? Well, in short, though perhaps not to be realistic: try to play like Bergeron.

“They’ve told me … my D-zone stuff, to play at the next level, you’ve got to be reliable, to be trusted on the ice, take draws in your end,” said Poitras, as if reading from the Bergy Guide to Better Hockey. “So for me, it’s being hard on pucks, getting body positioning, being in the right area for the [defensemen]. They need me coming up the middle, keep supporting the D, be strong down low, and be physical.”

The goal came on the power play, Poitras firing from the weak side, near the left dot, after snaring a pass from point man prospect Reilly Walsh. Bruins, 1-0. His assist came on DeBrusk’s 2-0 strike, a feed in tandem with van Riemsdyk.

When asked to drill down a little on Poitras’s overall performance, Montgomery didn’t dwell on the brick and mortar behind the goal or the assist. What’s gold in a coach’s eye often isn’t the glitter of points.

“I think the way he competes, he competes on draws, he competes for loose pucks,” mused Montgomery. “He’s not timid in any area. There was one play in the second period where he dove down to win a battle. He got low, won that battle, and then he snuck by someone to take a hit.

“He could have taken a hit, but he took a glimpse of a hit, and that’s a sign of a little bit of an elusive player, that they didn’t get a big piece of him. Those kind of plays showed me his competitive fire and that he wants the puck.”

Poitras will find out at Tuesday morning’s workout in Brighton whether he will board the flight for exhibition game No. 2 in Buffalo vs. the Sabres. There are two or three forward spots up for grabs, and center, where Bergeron and David Krejci have retired, right now is the land of opportunity, especially for Poitras and fellow pivot Johnny Beecher, who scored the other goal vs. the Rangers.

No telling yet if either one is ready for the man’s league.

“Nice to see the players coming up,’ said Montgomery, “that are going to be a big part of our future.”

Deep in goal

Brandon Bussi’s 29-save shutout effort vs. the Rangers also made a statement. But with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman installed as co-No. 1 tenders, realistically Bussi is vying for the top job in Providence.

“I just came into training camp preparing for the first game of the season,” said Bussi, who came aboard a year ago as a free agent out of Western Michigan. “And to be the best that I can be — that’s all I can control.

“Having the opportunity to train with Sway and Linus obviously is awesome, and to be able to learn from them. I think their track record speaks to how skilled they are and what they’ve done.”

Keep in mind: Sweeney has the leverage to trade either Ullmark or Swayman. If Bussi proves NHL-ready, it would allow Sweeney to fold one of his proven tenders into an aggressive bid for Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg) or Elias Lindholm (Calgary), if he is convinced he has to have a bona fide No. 1 center.

Being cautious

No word Monday on the injury status of forward Patrick Brown or defenseman Jakub Zboril, both of whom were dinged up vs. the Rangers. Montgomery termed their removal from action “precautionary.” … Look for roster cutdowns this weekend, prior to the final three exhibition tuneups ... The Bruins could get a first glimpse of old friend Connor Clifton Tuesday night in his new gig on the Sabres blue line. Clifton signed a three-year UFA deal with Buffalo worth a total $10 million.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.