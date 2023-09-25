Chargers benching J.C. Jackson was a ‘coach’s decision’ as report of arrest warrant surfaces

The Chargers allowed 367 passing yards, including 149 yards and a touchdown by star Justin Jefferson, but they hung on for a 28-24 victory over the Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was a surprise scratch on Sunday at Minnesota after not being listed on the injury report this week.

“We felt like this was the right group for this game and really nothing more than that,” Staley said.

On Monday afternoon, MassLive reported that the former Patriot had missed a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday, leading to a warrant for his arrest in Massachusetts.

Jackson’s probation stems from a criminal speeding charge in 2021, and his failure to comply with the terms of his probation led to Friday’s hearing.

Jackson had played in about two-thirds of the snaps in the first two games of the season. Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract as a free agent with the Chargers before last season, has had a rough time with his new team after making the Pro Bowl in 2021 in his last of four years with New England. Jackson had nine interceptions in 2020 and eight in 2021, when he also led the NFL with 23 passes defensed.

Staley said Jackson’s opportunity to work back into the starting lineup was “to be determined.”

Last season, Jackson was sidelined after five games because of a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. He worked his way back to the starting lineup for the opener at Miami, when he had an interception and two pass breakups but allowed catches on three of the eight times the ball went his way for 98 yards and also committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty.

The Chargers also held out former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) for the second straight game.

For the Vikings, center Garrett Bradbury (back) and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) were inactive. Newly acquired running back Cam Akers, whose first practice with the team was on Thursday, was also inactive.