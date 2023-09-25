Patriots quarterback Mac Jones denies delivering intentional groin shot to the Jets’ Sauce Gardner

“He reached out to me to get me to help him up,” Gardner told reporters after the game. “I just moved his hand out of the way. He got up and then came up to me like, ‘Good job.’ While he was saying that, he hit me in my private parts .

Mac Jones addressed the grievances from Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner that the quarterback hit him in the groin during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 15-10 Patriots win in East Rutherford, N.J.

Mac Jones and Sauce Gardner (left) met up more than once in the Patriots' win.

“I didn’t react like I really wanted to. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. First time for everything I guess … He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.”

Jones responded Monday on WEEI.

“Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL,” Jones said. “I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it.

“It’s football. Just trying to get up and go back to the huddle. And like I just said, nothing there.”

