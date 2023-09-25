Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez continues to look like one sharp corner

When measuring his work Sunday, you need to take the punchless New York passing game into account, as Zach Wilson struggled to get any sort of rhythm until late in the second half. The Jets quarterback ended up going 18 of 36 for 157 yards with three sacks. He engineered just one touchdown drive on the afternoon.

The rookie cornerback appeared to allow just two catches for 5 yards Sunday against Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in the Patriots’ 15-10 win. That performance came on the heels of a big week against Miami, in which Pro Football Focus had Gonzalez yielding three catches on five targets.

Advertisement

At the same time, it’s important to remember that the Patriots were missing their top three cornerbacks from last season in Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and Jack Jones.

Still, there were no worries for the 21-year-old Gonzalez, who also had three tackles and a pass defensed in the win while trailing Garrett Wilson — last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year — for much of the afternoon. At one point, Wilson could be seen having an animated discussion on the sideline with his quarterback and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s kind of a next-man-up mentality,” said Gonzalez. “We trust each other. We know we’re going to go out there and do our job.

“Wilson is a great receiver. The whole team, they had a great receiving corps. It’s the NFL; it’s the best of the best. Every week, it’s a new challenge. Just something to look forward to to just go out and compete and have fun.”

There are other reasons why Gonzalez, 21, is among the early front-runners for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has played 99.5 percent of the defensive snaps through three games (only Ja’Whaun Bentley and Kyle Dugger have played more) and has an interception, three passes defensed, and a sack.

Advertisement

“They picked a stud in the first round,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said. “That’s a home run.”

On Monday, Bill Belichick pinpointed one reason behind Gonzalez’s early success, comparing him to a former New England great the Patriots will see Sunday.

“One of the best things about Christian, especially at that position, is he’s very even-keeled,” Belichick said Monday morning on WEEI. “He’s not overly emotional one way or another. He’s got a good, calm demeanor. A lot like [Stephon] Gilmore did.

“He’s seen some very good receivers the first three weeks, and we’re going to see another one this week with [CeeDee] Lamb. We’ve seen some good defensive lines and we’re going to see another one this week. Those positions, the defensive line and the receiver positions here, the first four weeks of the season are as good as anybody.”

Later, in a conference call with media, Belichick praised the rest of the secondary for continuing to compete, even though the Patriots were shorthanded at cornerback.

“I thought our secondary really competed well,” he said. “Shaun [Wade], Myles [Bryant], they had several good plays. Myles had a couple of really good reads and took away a couple of routes that Wilson didn’t end up throwing that if he had thrown, might have been picked off.

“The safeties, [Jabrill Peppers], Kyle [Dugger], [Adrian Phillips], [Jalen] Mills, they all helped. Kyle and Pep had a lot of production, a lot of tackles around the ball. The secondary did a good job.”

Advertisement

A slow running start

Ezekiel Elliott had his best day as a Patriot so far, rushing for 80 yards on 16 carries. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson appeared to struggle at times, finishing with 19 carries and 59 yards. It’s been an inconsistent start for Stevenson, who finished last season with 1,040 yards but is averaging just 45 yards per game through three contests.

There are many things at play, but scheme, game plan, and personnel are all a part of the conversation. You’re also not going to run the ball a lot if you’re trailing in the fourth quarter, as the Patriots were in the first two games.

But they had the lead down the stretch Sunday, and Elliott was able to navigate for good yardage on the ground. That led to questions about Stevenson Monday, and his ability to read blocks.

“I think Rhamondre reads blocks really well,” Belichick said. “Probably as good as anybody we’ve had here. He’s got really good vision. He can find space in the defense and he’s very good at lateral cuts and getting downhill, running with power. I think his vision’s really good.”

The 100 percenters

Through three games, four players have played 100 percent of the snaps on their sides of the ball. On offense, it’s quarterback Mac Jones and center David Andrews. On defense, it’s Bentley and Dugger. … Gonzalez missed his first two snaps of the season Sunday. … On WEEI, Belichick was asked for his thoughts on the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift news. “Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career,” said the coach. “This would be the biggest.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.