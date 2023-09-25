Raiders’ Chandler Jones posts cryptic messages on alleged hospital stay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones, who played his first four seasons with the Patriots, posted cryptic messages on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Monday night regarding an alleged stay at the Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital in Henderson, Nev.
First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e— ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023
Jones wrote he was taken in by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week against his will and transported to Southern Hills Hospital before being moved again to Seven Hills. He added that he tried to call the Raiders general manager, Dave Ziegler, for help, but received no answer.
“I’m still confused on what I did wrong. I’m stuck here,” Jones wrote, though he said that Monday was his first day out.
Jones also posted a second set of written notes that included a schedule, though he implied that the schedule was not followed.
This is not the first time Jones has taken to social media with concerning posts; he alleged earlier this month that the Raiders sent a member of the city of Las Vegas’ crisis response team to his house. Jones has not played in 2023 and is on the non-football injury list.