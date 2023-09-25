Raiders’ Chandler Jones posts cryptic messages on alleged hospital stay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones, who played his first four seasons with the Patriots, posted cryptic messages on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Monday night regarding an alleged stay at the Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital in Henderson, Nev.

Jones wrote he was taken in by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week against his will and transported to Southern Hills Hospital before being moved again to Seven Hills. He added that he tried to call the Raiders general manager, Dave Ziegler, for help, but received no answer.