A relentless 80-minute player, Cohasset junior Nathan Askjaer on track for a breakout soccer season

The assertion proves true minutes later when Askjaer controls a bouncing ball and slips a shot from the side of his right foot into the bottom right corner. The floodgates have opened and Cohasset finishes with six goals, three by Askjaer, in a 6-4 win. He added a goal in a 4-1 win over Hull on Monday, pushing the Skippers to 5-0-0.

The fans in attendance, mostly from Abington, are also keyed in on Askjaer. “Contain him,” one shouts from the sideline. Cohasset coach Jim Willis counters that statement. He believes Askjaer — a floppy-haired junior with strong legs and blazing speed — can’t be contained. Not for 80 minutes.

Nathan Askjaer sprints around the opponent’s box on the turf field and looks for an opportunity to score. But in Thursday’s South Shore League matchup at Abington, the dynamic Cohasset striker is tightly marked each time he touches the ball.

It was another standout performance by Askjaer, who has amassed 13 goals and four assists already. After a “quiet” sophomore campaign by his standards, Askjaer is at the onset of a breakout season, no longer flying under the radar despite playing in a small town for a small school.

“Nathan is just relentless,” said Willis. “He has a motor and an extra gear that other players just can’t get to. He doesn’t stop. He wants to be going full board for 80 minutes. It’s hard to keep him off the scoreboard for the entire game because I don’t think there are any defenders who can keep up with him.”

Askjaer recorded 14 goals and eight assists last season, earning SSL All-Star and All-State recognition as the Skippers advanced to the Division 4 quarterfinals. It was his first taste of high school soccer after returning from MLS NEXT with the Boston Bolts. The transition wasn’t as smooth as he hoped.

“He was very frustrated last year because he wasn’t finishing on all of his chances and he’d beat himself up,” said Willis. “But this year, our offense is flowing better and he understands what’s going on. He has the freedom to play. He’s just playing with a lot more confidence.”

He fell in love with soccer as a kid, but Askjaer was never the best player on his teams. He was cut from the Massachusetts Olympic Development Team in middle school. When Askjaer joined the Bolts, they placed him on the third team. He eventually made the MLS NEXT squad, but playing time was sparse.

Looking up at others created a chip on his shoulder. He focused on diet. He biked to the field before school and worked on shooting and dribbling, finishing workouts as the sun rose before class. More practice and weight training ensued after school. The grind became therapeutic.

“I have confidence in myself that I can work harder than the guys next to me and work my way up,” said Askjaer. “I’ll always want to take that challenge to play at a higher level. I love the game so the work isn’t really work. "

Cohasset senior captain Ian Linhart called Askjaer’s athleticism his biggest asset. With speed, agility, and physicality, Askjaer is the perfect target for crosses and through balls. He nearly scored a fourth goal against Abington when he leapt above a crowd of defenders and headed the ball off the crossbar.

“Nathan brings so much speed,” said Linhart. “He’s super fast and physical and not only knows how to play soccer, but uses his skills wisely to create damage.”

The athleticism is a family asset. His father Michael competed in the decathlon for his native Denmark, and his mother Jennifer is a marathoner runner. Askjaer followed in their footsteps, joined the track team (with Michael as an assistant coach), and captured the Division 5 state title in the pentathlon last spring.

“Track has made me a different athlete,” said Askjaer. “The athleticism is a great tool to have in high school. That’s a good base to have and it comes from the training and work I’ve put in. From there, I can work on refining my soccer skills like awareness and fast feet.”

The 5-foot-10 Askjaer is on pace to blow past the Cohasset single-season goal mark (24), similar to the feat his friend, Joao Faria, accomplished at Rockland last season. But Askjaer said fixating on a number is detrimental. His first goal is to stay healthy for the entire season. His second goal is to help Cohasset march toward the first state title in program history, alongside Linhart and fellow forward Cian Casey.

Askjaer said no amount of goals will fully satisfy him. He’ll always want more. But for this season, he’s focused on embracing each time he finds the back of the net.

“I’ll always try to be a little bit better than yesterday,” said Askjaer. “With help from my teammates and our offense, I really think if I can stay healthy I can put a lot more in the back of the net this season.”

Corner kicks

▪ Early in the season, the Dual County League features a number of top defenses, anchored by six goalies conceding less than a goal per game. Boston Latin junior Seth Vallentine (0.67 GAA, one shutout), Weston junior Philip Fitch (0.71 GAA, one shutout), Concord-Carlisle senior Ben Wasserman (0.77 GAA, two shutouts), Acton-Boxborough junior Kofi Asubonteng (0.80 GAA, one shutout), Wayland senior Dion Pereira-Silva (0.80 GAA, one shutout), and Newton South junior Michael Shen (0.83 GAA, two shutouts) have all put in strong performances to begin the year … Concord-Carlisle (4-0-0, 3-0-0 DCL) and Weston (4-1-0, 2-0-0 DCL) have opened the year atop the conference.

▪ There’s starting a season undefeated, then there’s starting a season without conceding. No. 5 Framingham (3-0-1), No. 7 Winchester (5-0-0), No. 15 Pembroke (4-0-0), No. 16 Hingham (4-0-0), St. Mary’s (4-0-1), and Tri-County (3-0-0) have kept all their sheets clean … In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 title game, No. 2 St. John’s Prep (5-1-2) bested No. 3 Needham (5-1-1), 1-0, Saturday afternoon.

Games to watch

Tuesday, 4 p.m., No. 17 Newton South at No. 5 Framingham — The Lions head west to visit undefeated Framingham for this nonleague matchup.

Thursday, 4 p.m., No. 15 Pembroke at Plymouth North — Two of the Patriot League’s best go head-to-head as the Titans put their perfect record on the line.

Friday, 4 p.m., Latin Academy at Boston International — It’s a premier matchup in the city, the reigning Boston City League champion Dragons travel to face the 5-0-0 Lions. Boston International won their first meeting, 4-2.

Saturday, 4 p.m., No. 8 Franklin at No. 9 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) —The Pioneers host the Panthers in a Top 10 nonleague game.

Monday, 4 p.m., Bishop Feehan at No. 13 Hopkinton — It’ll be a good test for the Hillers as they host the 3-1-0 Shamrocks in this nonleague matchup.

