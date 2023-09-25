Report: Toronto Raptors emerging as front-runner for Damian Lillard trade, Celtics have shown interest

The Toronto Raptors have risen to front-runner status as a potential trade destination for Damian Lillard, according to a report from Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

Spears also listed the Celtics, along with the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Miami Heat, as teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Lillard.

No deal is imminent, per Spears, though he said the Raptors have had recent conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers surrounding the superstar point guard. Spears cited two NBA executives who expect Lillard to be traded by media day on Oct. 2.