First Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky says

Zelensky offered no details in a post on his Telegram channel, but American officials said two platoons worth of tanks were delivered to Ukraine. That would generally amount to between eight and 10 tanks.

More M1 Abrams tanks will be sent in the coming months, according to two US defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. They said that those shipped into Ukraine on Saturday were the first of 31 that the Biden administration has promised to provide.

The first American-made Abrams tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, arriving months ahead of initial estimates and in time to be used in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces.

“Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades,” Zelensky wrote, adding that he was “grateful to allies.”

The Abrams will be among other tanks in Ukraine’s arsenal that it could use to push into, and possibly reclaim, Russian-held territory in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions, where fighting has ground on for months without major breakthroughs. But Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, has warned that the Abrams would need to be deployed “in a very tailored way, for very specific, well-crafted operations,” or risk being destroyed.

If they are simply sent to the front lines to try to punch through Russian defenses, Budanov said last week in an interview with an American military news site, “they will not live very long on the battlefield. They need to be used in those breakthrough operations but very well prepared.”

Former senior US military officers say it could take some time before the Abrams are sent to the battlefield, as Ukrainian troops first ensure they have the needed support elements and decide where and when the vehicles will be most effective. Until then, it’s likely that the tanks’ locations will be kept under wraps, as Ukraine’s forces “don’t want to start losing them to precision strikes before they are actually in the fight,” said Ben Hodges, a retired general who formerly commanded the US Army in Europe.

Just one year ago, allies had resisted sending Western-made tanks to Ukraine, concerned that doing so would draw NATO more directly into the war and further escalate tensions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

By January, however, convinced that Ukraine needed more heavy armored vehicles to confront Russian forces, Britain, Germany, and the United States each agreed to supply the modern Western tanks or allow for them to be transferred to Ukraine. At that point, experts predicted that it could take at least a year to train enough Ukrainian forces on the sophisticated Western weapons.

Ukraine has said it needs at least 300 Western tanks for its counteroffensive, but it has so far received only about half that number, said Colonel Markus Reisner of Austria, who is closely monitoring the war at Austria’s main military training academy.

By comparison, officials have estimated that Russia is manufacturing about 200 tanks each year.

In Kyiv on Monday, Ukraine’s military asserted that it had killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in a missile attack last week. If confirmed, the attack would be among the most damaging for the Russian navy since the sinking of the fleet’s flagship last year.

There was no immediate comment from Russia’s Defense Ministry on the status of the fleet commander, and Ukraine’s claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine’s special operations forces said Friday that they had struck a headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol while officers held a meeting. Video footage showed that at least one airborne weapon hit what appeared to be the headquarters, blowing out the windows and engulfing the building in thick, black smoke, while Russian news agency TASS also featured an image showing damage to part of the roof and several floors. An analysis of satellite images before and after the attack also showed that the building was heavily damaged Friday.

Monday, citing “new information about the losses of the enemy as a result of the special operation,” Ukraine’s special operations forces said in a statement that last week’s strike had killed 34 officers, including the fleet commander. Another 105 people were wounded, it said.

Ukraine didn’t give details about how it learned of the additional deaths. Friday, Ukrainian officials said that many Russian naval personnel died in the attack, but it did not initially claim to have killed the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, one of the most senior officers in Russia’s navy.

The Ukrainian statement Monday also asserted that a separate attack this month on one of the Russian fleet’s landing ships, the Minsk, had killed 62 sailors. The claim could not be independently verified, and it did not specify what attack it was referring to.

Once seen as a paramount naval power in the Black Sea, the Russian naval presence has suffered multiple setbacks. In April 2022, Ukraine sank the Moskva cruiser, the fleet’s flagship vessel.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.