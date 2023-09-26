Kane Brown will return to Fenway Park next summer as part of his In the Air Tour

Brown performed at Fenway this past June , much to the delight of his fans, who got to witness him sing hits like “Heaven,” “Bury Me In Georgia,” and the country anthem made famous by Garth Brooks, “Friends in Low Places.”

His show, scheduled for July 20, 2024, will also feature special guests Jon Pardi, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.

Kane Brown will perform at Fenway Park again next summer as part of his “In the Air Tour.”

Brown made history at that Fenway show as the first Black artist to single-handedly sell out a headlining show in the venue’s history, according to Billboard magazine. (Music fans may recall that Jay-Z co-headlined Fenway with Justin Timberlake back in 2013. Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, and Dinah Washington, and other prominent Black musicians and singers also performed at Fenway during jazz festivals).

Advertisement

Brown is married to Katelyn Brown, who holds a degree from Berklee College of Music.

The couple sang their hit “Thank God” before the sellout crowd at Fenway this past summer. Will they do it again? We’ll have to wait until next summer to see.

Tickets for Brown’s upcoming July 20 show at Fenway go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 28, at 10 a.m., and artist presale tickets became available on Sept. 26. For more information, visit https://tour.kanebrownmusic.com.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.