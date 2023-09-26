Cambridge picked as a national hub for new federal health research agency

Cambridge has been chosen as one of three national hubs for a new federal health research agency that will spend billions to accelerate breakthroughs to vanquish cancers, Alzheimer’s, and other diseases.
The new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, created by the Biden Administration to tackle long-intractable illnesses, said Tuesday that Cambridge will be the site of its “investor catalyst” hub that will work with researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to speed the transition of ideas into new technologies or medicines.
ARPA-H will be based in the Washington area, where its parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services is located. It’s establishing a third hub, in Dallas, to focus on the customer experience of patients, as well as 10 “spoke” sites in Birmingham, Ala., Anchorage, Alaska, San Diego, Aurora, Colorado, Orlando, Rochester, Minn., Tahlequah, Okla., Philadelphia, Seattle, and Milwaukee.
Federal officials didn’t specify the agency’s funding at an announcement Tuesday, where they stressed the new program will be a “50-state” effort to forge partnerships on early-stage and applied research programs.
President Biden’ fiscal 2023 spending plan provides $1.5 billion for ARPA-H over the next three years, but some involved in the discussions expect the outlays to expand over time.
“This is a huge win for Massachusetts,” said Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, chief executive of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. “From day one, when he heard of ARPA-H, we knew that Massachusetts would be the best place for a hub. This is a testament to the density and robustness of our [life sciences] ecosystem.”
She noted that drug development and cancer and dementia research — a key focus of the new agency — are specialties of the biomedical cluster of hospitals, research labs, and startups operating in the state.
