Cambridge picked as a national hub for new federal health research agency

Cambridge has been chosen as one of three national hubs for a new federal health research agency that will spend billions to accelerate breakthroughs to vanquish cancers, Alzheimer’s, and other diseases.

The new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, created by the Biden Administration to tackle long-intractable illnesses, said Tuesday that Cambridge will be the site of its “investor catalyst” hub that will work with researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to speed the transition of ideas into new technologies or medicines.

ARPA-H will be based in the Washington area, where its parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services is located. It’s establishing a third hub, in Dallas, to focus on the customer experience of patients, as well as 10 “spoke” sites in Birmingham, Ala., Anchorage, Alaska, San Diego, Aurora, Colorado, Orlando, Rochester, Minn., Tahlequah, Okla., Philadelphia, Seattle, and Milwaukee.