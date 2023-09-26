‘I can’t afford the cars I help make’: At Mansfield autoworker strike, pay disparities come to a head

“Everyone knew this was a gold mine,” he said, gesturing to the boxy brown warehouse behind him.

“You had to at least know a guy who knows a guy to get hired,” Gato said. But if you did, the bounty of the middle class unfolded: Money was good, and raises came frequently. Health insurance and a pension were a given. And the backing of a powerful union, the United Auto Workers, meant the job was reliable.

MANSFIELD — In 1993, the year Paul Gato graduated Mansfield High School, a job at the Chrysler parts distribution center was as good as a lottery ticket.

Now Gato can scarcely believe the building where he has worked since 2018 is the same place he once so admired. At age 49, Gato makes less than $25 an hour sorting radiators and rotors for Stellantis — well below the $32 compensation cap afforded to so-called “legacy workers” hired a decade before him, and hardly enough to live comfortably in pricey Greater Boston.

Gato’s paycheck is stretched thin by housing and food, leaving little for luxuries, like a restaurant dinner or a vacation. He bought a home in Taunton in 2020, but could never have done so without his fiancee, who owns a nearby daycare.

“The company takes as much away from us as they possibly can,” Gato said while walking UAW’s picket line outside Stellantis on Monday. “And they pit us against the other guys who make more money because they were hired before ‘07. How is it fair that we have an $11 gap for the same job?”

That pay disparity is the root of the labor dispute that has pushed unionized workers at General Motors and Stellantis to strike across the country — including a few dozen at this parts warehouse off Route 495 in Mansfield. Employees there walked out Friday alongside 37 other facilities in 20 states to try and force a contract that abolishes the tiered compensation system and restores protections afforded before the Great Recession, when automakers slashed benefits to stay afloat.

Umbrellas came in handy on Monday, as Mansfield workers striked in the rain alongside around 40 plants across the country. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

What employees are looking for now is an end to a system of haves and have-nots, said Mark Anderson, vice president of UAW Local 422. Previous union contracts divided 40-some Mansfield workers based on when they were hired. A senior few enjoyed higher pay and security, while employees who started at Stellantis after 2007 — more than two-thirds of the Mansfield workforce — “were dealt the short stick,” he alleges.

In addition to the lower wage gap, workers hired after 2015 do not receive a pension or healthcare after retirement. And the starting pay for temporary employees, who can transition to full-time staff after 90 days, is $15.77, just cents above Massachusetts minimum wage and on par with hourly wages at many fast food restaurants.

Many employees on both pay scales have not seen a cost of living increase in years.

By contrast, they note, the Big Three automakers combined have earned $99 billion in net income over the last five years, according to data from S&P Capital IQ. Stellantis, the company behind Fiat and Chrysler, saw its revenues soar. Executive pay has climbed 40 percent in the past four years.

The UAW is demanding a comparable raise of 36 percent within four years.

In a statement on Monday, Stellantis said the union did not respond to an offer that would provide full-time hourly employees who earn between $80,000 and $96,000 annually a 21.4 percent pay increase by the end of the four-year contract. (Anderson added that many Mansfield employees earn below $80,000.)

“We question whether the union’s leadership has ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner,” the company said. “They seem more concerned about pursuing their own political agendas than negotiating in the best interests of our employees and the sustainability of our US operations given the market’s fierce competition.”

Supplies were stacked under tents for those on the picket line in Mansfield. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Mansfield workers refuse to accept that answer. Since the strike began, dozens of employees and supporters spent the rainy weekend marching day and night with tattered umbrellas, picking at Dunkin’ coffee cartons and Cheez-Its sheltered underneath plastic tents. Their blue-and-white strike signs line the winding road, and when a delivery truck rumbles in every few hours, flanked by police officers, employees march in circles until reluctantly clearing the way.

Once on Monday morning, employee Paul Macken slapped on a truck’s front door defiantly.

“I just want [the driver] to see us,” he said afterward. “To hear us.”

A 30-year Stellantis employee, Macken is in it for the younger folks. The job afforded him a home in Cumberland, Rhode Island and a comfortable pool of savings to raise his kids, now in their late teens. But over time, Macken watched the work become untenable: Stellantis shrunk the number of employees, left the plant understaffed, and made six-day workweeks the norm, he said. Younger employees started earning less, falling from the middle class into the edge of poverty. Inflation made everything harder.

“A car loan today is as much as a mortgage loan 30 years ago,” Macken said. “This was an extremely great-paying job. And I’d like to get back to that.”

Paul Macken (second to the right), a 30-year employee in Mansfield, hits the doorway of a delivery truck crossing the picket line. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

So would Lewis Fully, 38. The breadwinner of his Pawtucket household, he strives to own a home and take his children to vacation in Europe. But what can he do with $19 an hour? To make ends meet, Fully recently took a second job at the CVS warehouse.

“I could work in California and make $25 flipping burgers,” he said. “This is supposed to be better work, union work. We just want our fair share.”

Adding to workers’ fears is the threat of the Mansfield Stellantis distribution center closing and merging with another location. Multiple employees said the company included Mansfield on a list of 18 outposts that could close soon, and the dealerships it services would be supplied instead by a plant in Fishkill, New York.

In a September 16 statement, Stellantis called the union’s claim “misleading” and said the proposal protects the company’s “rights to consolidate or sell other underused real estate and facilities” to lower its carbon footprint and operate efficiently. Any impacted jobs would be preserved, though workers note they wouldn’t necessarily stay in Massachusetts.

Should that merger happen, Frank Pace would take it as a final blow by an employer he believes has wronged him already. He moved to Massachusetts two years ago after Stellantis closed the plant he worked at in Illinois, right around when his wife fell ill with breast cancer. And because of the tiered payment system, Pace, 36, worked for 10 years before making as much money as his colleagues — an amount that still falls short.

“What I know is that I can’t afford the cars that I help make,” he said.

On a usual workday, the Mansfield parking lot is evidence of that fact. Three decades ago, workers said, the employee spaces would be filled with sparkling Jeeps and Dodge Rams, a visual endorsement for the American-made car and the people who build them. Today, it is a field of used cars and low-priced imports.

Only one worker’s Jeep Cherokee stands strong — 12 years old and starting to age, its once-golden glean fading away.

Frank Pace, 36, worked at Stellantis' Belvidere, Illinois plant before transferring to Massachusetts two years ago. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.