Recipe: If you only make one preserve, it should be this savory, complex, spicy pepper jam

4. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the lemon rind. Transfer the jam to the jars and seal with the lids. Leave until cool. Refrigerate for up to several weeks.

Pepper jam is an ideal component on a charcuterie board and a great way to preserve a few peppers from the end-of-season harvest. If you only make one preserve this season, it should be this jam. Though the finished jam is a bit more savory and complex than the fruity ones, the process is no different. Begin by pulsing bell and chile peppers in a food processor until they are very finely chopped, then simmer them in a heavy-bottom pot (something lightweight will cause scorching) with sugar, lemon juice, and ginger. Stir often because the mixture cooks at a rolling boil. For the best consistency, use a candy thermometer to check when the peppers reach 220 degrees. It's possible to make the jam without a thermometer; look for big bubbles emerging from the thickening liquid, and keep in mind that the jam will continue to thicken as it cools. The finished ruby red mixture is sweet and tangy, with just a hint of spice, depending on the heat of your chiles. Serve it on crackers and top with cheese, or use it as a sandwich spread, or as a condiment beside grilled chicken or pork.

Makes 2 cups

3 large red bell peppers, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 3 hot chile peppers, such as jalapeno or fresno, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 1 piece (1/2 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped Grated rind and juice of 2 lemons 1½ cups sugar

1. Have on hand two 1-cup jars with lids, or four 1/2 cup jars. They should be clean and dry.

2. Working in batches, pulse the bell and chile peppers in a food processor until they are all finely chopped. Transfer to a heavy-based flameproof casserole or Dutch oven.

3. Add the lemon juice (not the rind yet), ginger, and sugar. Set the pan over high heat and cook, stirring often, until the liquids come to a boil. Boil, stirring, for 10 to 12 minutes, or until a candy thermometer registers 220 degrees. The jam will have started to thicken and large bubbles will appear in the viscous liquid.