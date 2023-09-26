Recipe: For peanut butter lovers, swirl the creamy, nutty spread into chocolate-studded muffins

6. Bake for 30 to 32 minutes, or until the muffins are light golden and a cake tester inserted into a few of the centers comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a dull-edged knife around each muffin paper, then remove the muffins in their papers from the pan. Place on a wire rack to cool.

Makes 12

For peanut butter lovers, these muffins have a nutty swirl in the center with lots of chocolate bits. Even if you're a chunky PB lover, it's best to use the creamy (smooth) variety in this recipe. The batter is mixed with whole-wheat and all-purpose flour, milk, canola oil, and chocolate chips or chunks. To get the swirl, fold a peanut butter mixture into the batter right in the paper liner cups. You need to use paper liners to prevent the muffins from sticking. For a prettier presentation, use two liners in each cup (the outside cup will stay clean).

PEANUT BUTTER

2 tablespoons unsalted butter ⅔ cup creamy (smooth) peanut butter ¼ cup confectioners' sugar

1. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the peanut butter until thoroughly blended.

2. Stir in the confectioners' sugar, mashing any small lumps of sugar until the mixture is smooth. Cool to room temperature.

MUFFINS

1¼ cups whole-wheat flour 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup granulated sugar 2½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 2 eggs 1 cup whole milk ½ cup canola oil 1 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips or chunks

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Place 2 paper liners in each cup of a standard 12-cup muffin pan.

2. In a large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, whisk together the wholewheat and all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs. Whisk in the milk and oil.

4. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Pour in the egg mixture. Use a rubber spatula to mix just until blended. Stir in 3/4 cup of chips or chunks.

5. Using about half of the batter, spoon it into the muffin cups until they're halfway full. Place 1 full tablespoon of the peanut butter mixture over the batter. Top with the remaining batter. Use the tip of a small paring knife to gently fold and swirl the peanut butter mixture through the batter 2 or 3 times. If the paper liners get dislodged, just set them level again in the muffin cups. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup chips or chunks on top, pressing down gently so they stay in place.