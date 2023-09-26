Recipe: Send native tomatoes off in style with this pretty open-faced crostata

7. Transfer the tart to the oven. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the crust is nicely browned. Leave to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet. Sprinkle sparingly with olive oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon herbs. Cut the tart into wedges.

6. Fold the edges of the dough up and over the tomatoes. It will not cover the tomatoes, but make a border around the edge. With your fingers, brush olive oil on the pastry edge.

5. Spread the mustard on the dough in a 9-inch diameter round. Sprinkle it with panko or breadcrumbs and 1 tablespoon of the herbs. Pat the tomatoes dry with paper towels. Set them on the panko in tight overlapping rounds. Sprinkle with the 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon of the herbs, and a generous pinch of pepper.

4. Set 1 sheet of parchment on the counter. Sprinkle lightly with flour. Set the dough in the middle and sprinkle very lightly with flour. Roll the dough between the sheets, turning them often, to an 11-inch round. Turn the two sheets over during rolling so the round is evenly rolled. Carefully peel off the top sheet. Slide the bottom sheet onto the unrimmed baking sheet.

3. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured counter. Cut through them with a bench scraper or dull knife until the mixture comes together to form a dough. Knead gently to shape it into a 4-inch flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or as long as overnight.

2. In a bowl with a fork, beat the egg yolk, vinegar or lemon juice, and ice water. Sprinkle the liquids over the flour mixture. Pulse again just until the dough forms large clumps. Do not let it come together to form a ball. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse again until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

An Italian crostata (galette in French) is an open-faced tart mostly made with fruit, and ideal for tomatoes, which are technically fruit. You roll out pastry, add the filling, and fold the edges of the dough up and over so much of the fruit is showing in the middle. Begin with a food-processor dough pulsed with an egg yolk and a teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice, which tenderizes the dough and makes it easier to roll. After making the pastry, shape it into a flat disk, and relax it in the fridge for half an hour. Roll it between two sheets of parchment paper, peel off the top paper, slide the bottom onto a baking sheet, and add the filling. Because tomatoes have a lot of liquid, before you use them, slice them, set them on a rimmed baking sheet lined with paper towels, and sprinkle both sides lightly with salt. Let them sit in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes to draw out some of the juices. Do this while the pastry rests, so they're ready at the same time. To seal the bottom of the rolled-out dough, smear it with whole-grain mustard or regular Dijon mustard and a scattering of panko or dry breadcrumbs to catch the tomato juices as they bake. You need a gentle sprinkle of olive oil and a generous hand with fresh herbs, then fold up the edges of the dough all around so you have a 2-inch frame around concentric rows of tomatoes. Brush the dough with olive oil to ensure a golden crust. As the season for native tomatoes ends, send them off in a blaze of glory with this delicious, pretty crostata.

Makes one 9-inch open-faced tart or enough to serve 4

An Italian crostata (galette in French) is an open-faced tart mostly made with fruit, and ideal for tomatoes, which are technically fruit. You roll out pastry, add the filling, and fold the edges of the dough up and over so much of the fruit is showing in the middle. Begin with a food-processor dough pulsed with an egg yolk and a teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice, which tenderizes the dough and makes it easier to roll. After making the pastry, shape it into a flat disk, and relax it in the fridge for half an hour. Roll it between two sheets of parchment paper, peel off the top paper, slide the bottom onto a baking sheet, and add the filling. Because tomatoes have a lot of liquid, before you use them, slice them, set them on a rimmed baking sheet lined with paper towels, and sprinkle both sides lightly with salt. Let them sit in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes to draw out some of the juices. Do this while the pastry rests, so they're ready at the same time. To seal the bottom of the rolled-out dough, smear it with whole-grain mustard or regular Dijon mustard and a scattering of panko or dry breadcrumbs to catch the tomato juices as they bake. You need a gentle sprinkle of olive oil and a generous hand with fresh herbs, then fold up the edges of the dough all around so you have a 2-inch frame around concentric rows of tomatoes. Brush the dough with olive oil to ensure a golden crust. As the season for native tomatoes ends, send them off in a blaze of glory with this delicious, pretty crostata.

PASTRY

1¼ cups flour ¼ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 egg yolk 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar or cider vinegar or lemon juice 2½ tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse again until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

2. In a bowl with a fork, beat the egg yolk, vinegar or lemon juice, and ice water. Sprinkle the liquids over the flour mixture. Pulse again just until the dough forms large clumps. Do not let it come together to form a ball. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.

3. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured counter. Cut through them with a bench scraper or dull knife until the mixture comes together to form a dough. Knead gently to shape it into a 4-inch flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or as long as overnight.

FILLING

3 medium ripe tomatoes (mixed colors), cored and sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard or regular Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons panko or other plain dry breadcrumbs 3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (parsley, oregano, thyme, or basil or a mix) 1 teaspoon olive oil Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Have on hand an unrimmed baking sheet and 2 sheets of parchment paper.

2. Set the tomatoes on the baking sheet lined with paper towels. Sprinkle both sides lightly with salt. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

3. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

4. Set 1 sheet of parchment on the counter. Sprinkle lightly with flour. Set the dough in the middle and sprinkle very lightly with flour. Roll the dough between the sheets, turning them often, to an 11-inch round. Turn the two sheets over during rolling so the round is evenly rolled. Carefully peel off the top sheet. Slide the bottom sheet onto the unrimmed baking sheet.

5. Spread the mustard on the dough in a 9-inch diameter round. Sprinkle it with panko or breadcrumbs and 1 tablespoon of the herbs. Pat the tomatoes dry with paper towels. Set them on the panko in tight overlapping rounds. Sprinkle with the 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon of the herbs, and a generous pinch of pepper.

6. Fold the edges of the dough up and over the tomatoes. It will not cover the tomatoes, but make a border around the edge. With your fingers, brush olive oil on the pastry edge.