Recipe: This meatloaf was a standby for the author’s artist mom, who didn’t like to cook

5. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a meat thermometer registers 160 degrees in the center of the loaf. Cut into thick slices.

4. Form the meat into a football shape that is about 8-by-4-inches. Place it in the baking dish. Spread enough extra ketchup on top of the meatloaf to cover it.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, beat the egg and milk with a fork. Add the panko, carrot, onion, ketchup, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

If my mom had had her own bumper sticker, it would have read, "I'd rather be painting." If that sign were in the kitchen, it would have said, "I'd rather be any place but here." She hated to cook, but had to feed four kids and my dad. This meatloaf was her standby. She didn't have access to panko back then but she surely would have embraced it, since tearing stale bread into small pieces takes an extra five minutes. Set the oven and by the time it preheats, you'll have this meatloaf shaped into a football and set in a baking dish. While you're at it, throw some potatoes in the oven like Mom always did. If your mother didn't make meatloaf, you can borrow this recipe. Mom was generous and would have liked that.

Serves 4

1 egg 1 tablespoon milk ½ cup panko or other unseasoned dry white breadcrumbs 1 carrot, grated ¼ medium onion, grated 3 tablespoons ketchup ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 pound 90 percent lean ground beef Extra ketchup (for the top)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 10-inch baking dish.

3. Add the ground beef and mix with your hands until well combined.

