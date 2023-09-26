Send native tomatoes off in style

Given all that, if I could have only one vegetable year-round with that inimitable taste of summer, it would be the region’s native tomatoes. (They’re technically fruits but commonly called vegetables.) There’s something about a perfectly ripe mid-summer tomato that gives you the feeling you’re eating sunshine. Even during weeks of steady rain, which robbed them of some flavor, they still tasted wonderful to me. I bought them when I already had a tray of plump tomatoes on my windowsill ready for dinner.

I was wondering the other day what I would miss most about going to a farm stand or a farmers’ market for summer produce picked from the fields that morning or the night before. Surely, I’d long for an ear of corn, because what is better than biting into a row of sweet, milky kernels bathed in butter and salt? Or maybe slender green beans that still have snap when they’re cooked for a scant two minutes in a steamer basket. What about nubby-skinned pickling cukes that slice into crunchy, juicy coins?

Mostly I cut them up and toss them with a light vinaigrette. I like to add all colors to the bowl and slice them every which way, so some are quartered, others in rounds, with a few halved or whole cherry tomatoes added to the mix. I also make the French classic, Tomatoes Provencal. In that dish, they’re halved, sprinkled with olive oil, and heaped with fresh herbs (which I’ll also miss), sometimes with breadcrumbs added too, then roasted in a hot oven. From the same region comes ratatouille, which features a potful of summer produce. Several weeks ago, I started to make a Libyan Jewish tomato spread, which involves simmering a large pot of the chopped fruits until all the liquid has boiled away — it takes over an hour — and then scoop it up with bread, roll it up with kebabs on pita, or just spoon it beside a plate of scrambled eggs.

Sheryl Julian's Tomatoes Provencal. Sheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

A friend who can make anything taste superlative adds a bit of soy sauce to his vinaigrette to give tomatoes in need of a flavor boost a shot of umami. At a potluck at his house this month, we had the best tomatoes we ate all summer. Someone brought a platter of sliced heirlooms in all sizes and colors, drizzled with an Italian tonnato sauce whirred with canned tuna, anchovies, lemon juice, and mayonnaise. Brilliant! It’s a sauce that’s traditional in Vitello Tonnato, veal with tuna, a dish few cooks here make. Tonnato gave the tomatoes, which were divine, that hit of umami.

One presentation that you can’t just throw together is a stylish Tomato Crostata, an open-faced tart with concentric rows of sliced tomatoes. The big advantage to making a crostata with tomatoes, or any summer or fall fruits, is that the center is uncovered so you can see the fruits in a frame of golden, flaky pastry. The same tart is called galette in French.

If you can roll dough out to anything that resembles a round, you can do this. Besides the buttery food-processor pastry, which you roll between sheets of parchment paper, the only other ingredients are tomatoes, whole-grain mustard, panko, olive oil, and fresh herbs.

The pastry comes together easily and rolls like chamois cloth because it’s made with an egg yolk and vinegar, which tenderizes the dough. After rolling, peel off the top parchment and slide the bottom piece, with the pastry on it, onto a baking sheet.

Before you make rows of tomatoes, rid the slices of some liquid by setting them on paper towels and sprinkling them with salt. Do this as you start the recipe and leave them in the fridge. The pastry needs to rest for half an hour, and you can leave the salted tomatoes to drain at the same time.

The tomatoes will still be a little juicy. To prevent them from soaking the bottom of the pastry, line the rolled-out dough with whole-grain mustard or regular Dijon and a sprinkle of panko or plain white breadcrumbs. Any excess liquid in the tomatoes will get absorbed by the panko and leave your bottom crust nice and flaky. Add chopped herbs, circles of tomatoes, a little olive oil, and more herbs.

When you fold the edges of the pastry round up and over the tomatoes, it really doesn’t matter how exact you are. A crostata is meant to be rough at the edges with the fruits visible in the center.

Brush the rim with olive oil and bake the round until the pastry is a rich golden color. Pale pastry won’t work here (pale pastry doesn’t work anywhere). To get it flaky, you have to keep the crostata in the oven until the pastry is cooked through.

It’s a very pretty little tart that intensifies the taste of tomatoes and gives you a delicious flaky crust. Send the last of native tomatoes out in a blaze of glory.





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.