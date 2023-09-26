These grapeseed oils use grape seeds left over from winemaking

In Napa, Calif., Nanette and Valentin Humer produce grapeseed oils upcycled from grape seeds left over from winemaking. Using seeds from wineries in Napa, Portugal, and Italy, they make Salute Santé!, an artisan cold-pressed oil that tastes bolder than some grapeseed oils, with a subtle nuttiness and greenish gold hue yet still with a neutral quality. The couple says their biggest customers are chefs, including star chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Masaharu Morimoto, Thomas Keller, and others. The high smoke point and neutral taste make it appealing. Grapeseed oil is a healthy choice and can be a substitute for olive oil for sautéing or a dressing and is excellent for whipping up mayonnaise. You can also experiment with more than a dozen other types offered by the company. Some are infused with basil, lemon, chili, roasted garlic, or white and black truffles; others are extra virgin cold pressed and made solely from Napa chardonnay, merlot, zinfandel, or cabernet grape seeds — all useful for dipping or drizzling to enhance a dish ($13.95 for 500 ml.; $16.50 for 750 ml., $19.95 for 1 liter. Infused grapeseed oils are $10 to $15 for 6.76 ml.; truffle oils, $29.95; varietal oils, $19.50 for 6.76 ml.). Available at grapeseedoil.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND