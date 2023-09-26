This new non-dairy frozen treat is made with Thai coconut meat

There’s plenty of plant-based “ice cream” brands available in the freezer aisle if you want to avoid dairy. Sacred Serve Non-Dairy Gelato made with young Thai coconut meat is a new vegan label on the market. Young, green coconuts have an ivory color, rather than brown, and are used for coconut water, their nutrient-rich, fleshy interior typically discarded. Health coach Kailey Donewald, the founder of the Chicago-based brand, discovered the benefits of coconut meat while living in Bali. Now she upcycles these leftovers as the base for her healthy frozen desserts. Sacred Serve’s flavors are sweetened with coconut sugar and made with superfood ingredients and without gums or stabilizers. All have that hint of coconut and come in five choices: Matcha Mint Chip, Chaga Chocolate, Tigernut Cookies N Cream, Saffron Chai Latte, and Coconut Salted Caramel. A standout is the mint chip for its aromatic and authentic minty taste. It’s made with essential peppermint oil, matcha green tea, and 70 percent raw dark chocolate bits. The chia latte has an appealing subtle spiciness and is churned with rose water, Afghan saffron, cinnamon, and cardamom; salted caramel has a restrained balance of sweetness and salty flavor from Himalayan pink salt. Gelato is generally denser and lower in calories than regular ice cream, and these flavors, too, contain less fat (2.5 to 3.5 grams of fat and 80 to 90 calories for a half cup) than coconut milk frozen desserts. And like regular gelato, which is usually served at a warmer temperature, this non-dairy treat needs to sit outside the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes to allow its full flavors and creamy texture to emerge. (About $7 for 14 ounces.) Available at Whole Foods Market locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND