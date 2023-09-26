Vida Cantina’s David Vargas talks about the New England BIPOC Fest, bringing real Mexican food to N.H., and gas station pizza

But this event is more important to him than any award: Vargas runs the festival with Joanna Kelley, assistant mayor of Portsmouth; Evan Mallett, chef and owner of Portsmouth’s Black Trumpet Bistro; and educator Marie Collins. As a Mexican American from Santa Ana, Calif., now living in Kittery, he’s driven to showcase BIPOC chefs, musicians, and nonprofit organizers to celebrate the region’s communities of color through food, music, vendors, and good vibes. We caught up as he was making final preparations and hoping for sunny skies.

The restaurant serves pig’s head platters and sought-after homemade tortillas — popular enough to earn him an Outstanding Chef in America semifinalist nod from the James Beard Foundation this year. (He’s been nominated several times.) He also runs Ore Nell’s BBQ in Biddeford and Kittery, Maine.

Tell me about the New England BIPOC Fest.

This Sunday [Sept. 24] is the third annual New England BIPOC Fest, celebrating people of color communities throughout New England. We’re expecting over 2,500 attendees this year. We have about 54 different participants, from restaurants to organizations to nonprofits that really help support the BIPOC community throughout New England.

We also have two stages of entertainment as well, from West African drummers and Korean fan dancers and mariachi bands, hip-hop artists — just an array of entertainment. Chef Sean Sherman is in town giving a talk on indigenous foodways. It’s just an incredible celebration of the communities that are the heartbeat of New England.

The playful, creative tacos at Vida Cantina are earning accolades, and it’s easy to taste why. erika cole

How did this come to be?

Evan Mallett and I saw each other at a rally years back after the death of George Floyd. And, you know, we were angry. We were disappointed. We were wondering how we could continue to use our platform, because we had worked together in so many other various ways. How we could use our platform to create something that would really help support and shine a light? And out of our brains came this festival. At that point, knew that we needed some help. We got two friends along with us. Joanna Kelley is the assistant mayor in Portsmouth and a business owner as well. Marie Collins is a UNH doctorate student. And we really put this festival together.

We wanted to shine light on the different communities that probably don’t have that much light shined on them. Being a transplant from Southern California, coming to New England, you don’t really understand what New England is really about. One of the communities that we really celebrate is the indigenous community, paying respect to the first community that stood on this land right here. So it’s absolutely incredible to gather all together.

I know it’s a busy time, so I’ll be quick: Let’s talk about your backstory. What first inspired your love of cooking?

I grew up in Southern California. I’m a first-generation Mexican American. Both my parents are from the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Both are immigrants. My first memories of Mexican culture are based around two things. You always have your family around you, and you’re always eating something, because that’s something that we could share throughout our family so easily — not only throughout our family, but with our friends who came over. We went over to their houses and things like that growing up.

It was just something that was really embedded in me at a young age: Food is something that we celebrate. And so my first memories are just really being with the family. Having so much food around us was a normal thing.

How did you get up to the Boston area?

Well, the easy answer is: My wife is from this area. She’s originally from New Hampshire. And we met in Northern California. She was the gardener for the restaurant I was working at up in Eureka, in Humboldt County. We had to meet every week to talk about the grow season and things like that. If you ever have the chance to meet my wife, you’ll understand why I followed her all the way over here. She’s the queen.

We moved around a little bit for a while, and we realized that we couldn’t afford California anymore. She said, ‘Let’s try the East Coast.’ I was definitely nervous, being a West Coast boy my whole life. But we moved to Kittery, Maine, and it’s been incredible ever since. We opened up the restaurant in 2013, and it’s been just such a fun ride.

How is the food scene on the East Coast — Mexican especially — different from the scene in California?

I love that. I always use the word ‘pigeonholed.’ Opening up a Mexican restaurant in New England, especially in Portsmouth, you know, and not a major city, you are pigeonholed into what people think Mexican food should be: It should be cheap. Your chips and salsa should be free. You should have yellow cheese and black olives on everything, maybe smothered with it completely. The perception of what we were doing, or what Mexican food is to most of New England … it was really hard to have people break away from that mindset. So we struggled for our first three to four years, basically, to really have our identity be trusted.

We grow all our corn here on the Seacoast to make all our tortillas and all our chips, and everything like that. You know, our chips aren’t free. It isn’t your typical cheap Mexican eats or anything like that. There’s a lot more community involved in our food as far as where we get our food. It definitely was a difficult time, beginning our restaurant and really getting people to trust what we were doing. Since then, you know, we’ve been very blessed with a lot of notoriety. People have trusted us more and more.

What makes your food special? Are there certain dishes that you’re really proud of?

I think the most special thing about our food is that it’s community-driven. There was a big movement back in the day called farm-to-table, and really, our movement is more community-to-table and how we continue to support our local community through our restaurants, through our foods, through all our events, everything like that.

But really, if you have a single food item, it’s our tacos. Our tacos are absolutely amazing. It starts with the tortilla. We started a company a while ago. Since then we have sold it off to our old production manager, another Mexican American living here in New England. We started a company called Vida Tortilla, where we grow 30 acres of corn supported by three local farms, which means three local families. We make all our tortillas and chips from that corn right there. We make the masa and everything like that. That’s what makes it special. Coming in to eat our tacos and our chips and salsa really helps support your community. All you really have to do is take a couple of bites of a taco, and you’re really helping support your community, full circle.

How would you describe the restaurant scene in Portsmouth and Kittery?

A couple years back, I would’ve said it’s up and coming. But it’s there. We’ve had a lot of great success. We’ve had a lot of great chefs put us on the map to begin with. Like I said, Evan Mallett, who owns and is the chef of the Black Trumpet, is one of them. He’s been in it for a long time and helps us capture the essence of what Portsmouth can really be. We’ve put ourselves on the map with so many different great chefs. Just Vida Cantina alone, we’ve been super blessed, super lucky to be nominated four times by the James Beard Foundation. Those things alone attract so many people to our area.

Where else do you love to eat when you’re not working? And I bet you’re working a lot.

I love to tell everybody that my wife is an amazing chef. She’s probably better than I am. And we love to eat a lot of vegan food. She is 100 percent vegan. She does a lot of cooking at home, which is really nice. There’s nothing that substitutes for a home-cooked meal — being able to sit at home around the table and not have to go anywhere and enjoy something that is done so well, and with so much love. My favorite place to eat is really at the dinner table with her and the kids. Other than that, I’m a sucker for any kind of corner-store, gas station pizza.

With owning three restaurants, and doing the nonprofits, and sitting on a couple boards and things like that, I don’t really want to get out of the house that much when I do have the time off. My daughter is in two different soccer clubs, and my other kid is doing Taekwondo and is actually testing for his black belt right now. When I get an opportunity, I really just want to sit around the table and listen to them.

What’s your favorite snack to eat at home?

I’m a huge yogurt fan for sure. Throughout the day, I love to make myself what I call ‘snack plates.’ My wife is really good about shopping. I usually slice a bunch of vegetables, pickles, different cheeses — vegan cheese, because that’s how we do it at home — hummus and crackers. I usually just make a big charcuterie board and leave it on the table, and I just come back to it all the time. I make a bunch of mini-sandwiches and I leave them out, and I just keep eating sandwiches throughout the day.

What type of sandwiches?

Oh my gosh. So here’s three of my favorites: turkey avocado is one of my go-tos. Peanut butter and jelly is in the mix, because I love my sweet tooth also. And I love to crisp up bologna and make myself a mayo and bologna sandwich. And, if all that fails, a bag of vegan Oreos.

Quick fun questions: If you’re in Boston, where do you like to eat?

My wife and I recently did go to Coppa, which was quite enjoyable. It was excellent. Super, super good. I definitely enjoyed there. I’ve definitely enjoyed myself at TD Garden, at that new food hub there [Hub Hall]. I don’t get out that much to Boston. Oh, you know where I just went last week, actually? Field & Vine in Somerville. It was phenomenal. I had the pleasure of meeting the team last year at a BU culinary event, and we got to talking and everything like that. And then I was in town doing a talk with MIT students at Pagu with Tracy Chang. We went to dinner there afterward, and it was amazing. It was so good.

You know, I’m not used to being in the city. It was like 9 o’clock or 8:45 when we walked in. The restaurant was packed on a Tuesday night, and I think we ordered something like 17 plates. We got two of everything. It’s one of my go-tos now.

Living in the Seacoast area, do you eat lobster rolls?

I love them. I actually have my own lobster traps. I have a license.

Butter or mayonnaise?

I go mayo. I do love a good, buttered lobster roll. But mayo is the way to go.

What’s your tip for getting kids to try new foods?

So I have one that’s not a picky eater and one that’s such a picky eater. Our rule of thumb is you always have to take a bite. You don’t have to eat the whole thing. You don’t have to crush the whole thing, but you at least have to try something. That’s always been the rule.

It’s funny, being a chef and wanting to taste everything — and then raising somebody who just wants plain chicken fingers and French fries. You’re like, ‘Oh my God! Who are you right now?’

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.