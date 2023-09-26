Adoptive parents of Harmony Montgomery’s little brother plea with state for new scrutiny of child welfare system

Now, said Bobbitt-Miller, in testimony Tuesday before the Joint Committee of Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities, he and his husband, Blair Miller, are left with the task of helping a 6-year-old understand why his sister is dead. The two men traveled from Arlington, Va., to urge the committee to endorse a proposed commission that would review and make recommendations on how to improve the state’s child welfare system.

“She was my only hope until I found you,” Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller, one of Jamison’s adoptive fathers, recalled the young boy telling him.

Even though she was just a child herself, Harmony Montgomery often played the role of protector for her little brother, Jamison.

It is past time, they said, for Massachusetts to conduct a thorough review of the systemic failures that allowed Harmony’s 2019 murder in New Hampshire.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her death. She was 5 years old.

“What’s been done in the last two years?” Bobbitt-Miller demanded of lawmakers, fighting tears. “What’s preventing another Harmony Montgomery today?”

Bills to create the Harmony Montgomery Commission exist in both the House and Senate and need the committee’s approval to move forward, said state Representative Carol Doherty, a Democrat from Taunton and an author of the bill.

“We want to advocate for an early decision on this bill,” she said.

Harmony’s death marked the final tragedy in a series of missteps and systemic failures that led to her being placed with a father she barely knew., according to a review from the Office of the Child Advocate. She was just two months old when her mother’s struggles with addiction brought the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families into her life. The agency removed her from her mother’s care three times from 2014 to 2018 before she being placed with a foster family.

Adam Montgomery was incarcerated when Harmony was born after being charged with shooting a man in the head; he had spent only about 40 hours with Harmony when a judge granted him custody of the little girl over the objections of a DCF lawyer, according to the OCA report. DCF didn’t dig into Montgomery’s personal history or ensure he was meeting his goals as a parent.

Harmony was last seen in 2019, but wasn’t reported missing in Manchester, N.H., where her father lived, for almost two years. Police didn’t confirm she was murdered until August 2022.

Montgomery was charged with her murder in Oct. 2022, accused of “repeatedly striking Harmony in the head with a closed fist.”

He has pleaded not guilty.

