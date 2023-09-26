Boston police SWAT officers arrest armed robbery suspect in Dorchester apartment

Detectives spotted the car used in the robbery on surveillance footage and learned Singleton resided at 419 Seaver St., the statement said.

The man, identified as Andrew Singleton, 38, had allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint early Saturday afternoon in the area of 90 Glenway St., police said in a statement.

Boston police SWAT officers arrested an armed robbery suspect who allegedly barricaded himself inside his Dorchester apartment Monday night, authorities said.

Police went to that address around 10:30 p.m. Monday, knocking and announcing themselves multiple times, but no one came to the door, according to the statement.

“Officers continued to knock as they could hear movement inside the apartment,” the statement said. “Officers received information that the suspect had barricaded himself inside and was armed with a firearm.”

That’s when SWAT team members and negotiators were called to the scene, cops said.

“After a period of negotiations, SWAT made a forced entry into the apartment and placed the suspect under arrest,” the statement said. “The apartment is secured pending a search warrant.”

Singleton was arrested on a charge of armed robbery, officials said. His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court. No lawyer was listed for him in online court filings.

Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.