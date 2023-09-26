Block Island Ferry canceled for fourth day, in wake of tropical storm

The Block Island Ferry has been canceled for the fourth consecutive day due to sea conditions, according to the ferry service’s reservation phone line.
High Speed and Traditional Ferry service has been suspended since Saturday due to remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which brought close to two inches of rain to Rhode Island over the weekend. Ferry service usually runs four times daily Monday through Thursday between Point Judith and Block Island, and five times on weekends.
The Block Island Ferry’s website said, “Unfortunately, sea conditions have not improved enough for our vessels to (safely) exit and enter Old Harbor. We hope to resume Traditional Ferry service on Wednesday and will have an updated ferry schedule posted shortly.”
Traditional ferry , Departing Pt. Judith at 1PM & 7PM departing BI at 1PM, 1:30PM, 430PM & 7PM are cancelled. We will reevaluate the sea conditions to determine if we can run trips 3PM & 5PM. We will update this message by 1PM. The High Speed Ferry departures are cancelled.— Block Island Ferry (@BlockIsleFerry) September 26, 2023
The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday predicts a brisk northeast breeze at approximately 22 mph on Block Island, with occasional gusts reaching as high as 34 mph. Additionally, there is a 40 percent chance of rain. However, high winds are expected to subside by Tuesday evening.
“We will reevaluate the sea conditions this morning to determine if we can run the afternoon trips starting at 1 p.m.,” the alert said. “We will update this message by 11:30 a.m. today (Tuesday). The High-Speed Ferry departures are cancelled.”
Most Block Island visitors departed before the ferry service was cancelled, according to Town of New Shoreham Harbormaster Kate McConville. She said there has been “no boating activity” around the island since last Friday.
