Block Island Ferry canceled for fourth day, in wake of tropical storm

The Block Island Ferry has been canceled for the fourth consecutive day due to sea conditions, according to the ferry service’s reservation phone line.

High Speed and Traditional Ferry service has been suspended since Saturday due to remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which brought close to two inches of rain to Rhode Island over the weekend. Ferry service usually runs four times daily Monday through Thursday between Point Judith and Block Island, and five times on weekends.

The Block Island Ferry’s website said, “Unfortunately, sea conditions have not improved enough for our vessels to (safely) exit and enter Old Harbor. We hope to resume Traditional Ferry service on Wednesday and will have an updated ferry schedule posted shortly.”