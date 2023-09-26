Judge revokes bail for man charged in Hingham Apple Store crash; failed to follow GPS conditions

“It is unfortunate that the Court’s penalty was disproportionate to my client’s failure to keep the monitoring device fully charged,” said Rein’s lawyer, Joan M. Fund, via email.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere ordered Bradley Rein jailed for 60 days on the bail violation, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A judge on Tuesday revoked bail for a Hingham man who allegedly drove through the plate glass storefront of a Hingham Apple Store in November, killing one person and injuring 22 others, on the grounds that the murder defendant repeatedly failed to charge his GPS ankle bracelet, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

According to Cruz’s office, Rein, who pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in April to charges including second-degree murder, posted $100,000 bail and has been on home confinement, with conditions including that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Over the weekend, prosecutors said, Hingham police learned authorities had lost contact with Rein’s GPS bracelet. He was taken into custody Monday and appeared in court Tuesday, officials said.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers that probation officials alleged Rein “failed to charge his GPS battery numerous times, resulting in his whereabouts being unknown” repeatedly over the weekend.

Earlier on Sept. 15, prosecutors wrote, Rein “allowed his GPS battery to die” from 8:41 a.m. until about 10:39 a.m., and Hingham cops that day advised him to charge the device when they conducted a well being check at his apartment.

That was the second time police had gone to Rein’s residence in a week; on the evening of Sept. 9., police said in an incident report, officers went to his apartment after a caller reported he was “walking around the building all day barefoot and seemed confused.”

Police said Rein was seated against a wall when they encountered him, and they walked him down to his apartment, where the door was open and his keys and an empty IPA beer box were visible on the floor.

“Mr. Rein was lucid but was visibly shaking, smelled awful, and had difficulty walking,” police said, adding that Rein was taken to a hospital that day.

Then when police returned to Rein’s apartment on Sept. 15, an incident report said, he “seemed unaware that his ankle monitoring device was off and stated that he may be having an issue with the device charger.”

The Nov. 21, 2022, crash at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops sounded like an explosion, and Rein’s black SUV seemed like it was going 60 miles per hour, witnesses told police. It was about 10:45 a.m. when Rein’s Toyota 4Runner careened over the curb, through the wall of glass and the retail section, before becoming lodged against the back wall.

A construction worker at the Apple Store, Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died at the scene.

Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the shopping plaza before the fatal crash, when his right foot got stuck on the SUV’s accelerator, officials have said.

Aside from the second-degree murder charge, Rein was also indicted on a count of motor vehicle homicide, and a count of reckless operation of a vehicle, prosecutors have said.

Additionally, Rein will face 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to prosecutors.

When a court representative asked Hingham police to conduct a well-being check on Rein on Sept. 15, that person expressed concern for Rein’s “wellbeing due to mental instability,” a police log entry said.

But Rein on that day told police “he was fine,” and officers advised him to contact probation about the ankle monitor, per an incident report.

Court officials noted Tuesday on Rein’s case docket that he’ll be “seen by medical upon arrival [at the jail] for alcohol detox.”

A trial date hasn’t been set. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 20, records show.

