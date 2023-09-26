Divers rescue person from vehicle submerged in water in Yarmouth

After frantic rescue efforts by police, divers extricated a person trapped inside a vehicle that was submerged in water in Yarmouth on Monday night.
At 10:37 p.m. the Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into the water at the end of Bayview Street in West Yarmouth.
“Despite heroic efforts by Yarmouth police who were first on scene, the vehicle had gone too far and too deep to be reached by surface rescuers,” Yarmouth Fire and Rescue officials said in a statement. “First arriving crews were able to quickly locate the vehicle and confirm a person was inside. Divers were deployed from shore, located the vehicle, and were able to extricate the victim to an awaiting ambulance.”
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Tuesday afternoon, no further information on the victim’s condition was available, officials said.
“Fast moving currents and zero visibility made the rescue and vehicle recovery challenging and time-consuming,” officials said.
No emergency personnel were injured during the rescue efforts, officials said.
