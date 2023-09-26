Contagious dog virus leaves two puppies dead, two others sick at home-based kennel in Berkley; authorities launch investigation

They found the puppies had been infected with canine parvovirus, a virus that targets dogs, the statement said.

Berkley Police Department launched an investigation with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and local veterinarians on Aug. 31 after a resident reported the sudden illness of four of their puppies, Berkley Police Chief Christopher Baker wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Two puppies are dead and another two are sick after contracting a highly contagious and dangerous virus at a home-based kennel in Berkley, police said.

“We understand that this has been an unsettling situation in our community, and we wish to thank our residents for their patience during our investigation,” Baker said. “The Berkley Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, including our two- and four-legged ones.”

There was no foul play involved, the investigation determined.

Canine parvovirus is a virus that effects the dogs gastrointestinal tracks and is highly contagious, Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers and Program at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a phone interview.

The virus is dangerous to all dogs, but especially puppies under four months and unvaccinated dogs, he said.

Symptoms for canine parvovirus include vomiting, and diarrhea, according to Keiley, and owners should seek immediate treatment.

“It’s a highly contagious viral infection,” Keiley said. “It’s very devastating.”

It is preventable through vaccines, however, once contracted, it’s difficult to treat as viruses can’t be treated directly and treatments take “a lot of resources,” Keiley said.

“The biggest take away is vaccinate your pet,” Keiley said.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals could not comment on the investigation.

