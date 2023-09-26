Dartmouth man accused of killing estranged girlfriend in her Chelsea home facing arraignment

A Dartmouth man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Chelsea home while she had a restraining order in place is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday to face a first degree murder charge.
Margarita M. Morehead suffered multiple stab wounds in what authorities said was a brutal act of domestic violence May 8 inside her Lafayette Avenue apartment. Morehead, 59, immigrated to the US from the Dominican Republic in 1988 and eventually opened a cleaning company, according to her on-line obituary. She was the mother of four adult children.
Angel T. Alvarez, 65, contacted Chelsea police and requested medical help on the same day that he allegedly killed Morehead. Following his arrest, Alvarez allegedly made a video and audio recorded statement where he told police he was the person responsible for what Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden described as an a “shocking act of violence.”
“Instead of dealing with the reality of an ended relationship with restraint and dignity, this man chose a shocking act of violence that ended Margarita Morehead’s life and ushered in eternal grief for her family, friends and relatives,” Hayden said at the time of Morehead’s murder.
Advertisement
According to police reports filed in May in Chelsea District Court, where Alvarez was initially ordered held without bail, Alvarez allegedly told police he became infuriated when Morehead insisted that their relationship must end.
She had already obtained a restraining order against him, which was still in place on May 8, authorities said.
“During an audio-video recorded interview at Chelsea Police Department, Alvarez admitted to investigators that he had stabbed his girlfriend, Margarita M. Morehead, multiple times after she attempted to end the relationship,” Hayden’s office said.
Alvarez is currently charged with first degree murder and violation of a restraining order, according to Hayden’s office. A conviction for first degree murder carries an mandatory life without parole sentence.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.