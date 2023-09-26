Dartmouth man accused of killing estranged girlfriend in her Chelsea home facing arraignment

A Dartmouth man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Chelsea home while she had a restraining order in place is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday to face a first degree murder charge.

Margarita M. Morehead suffered multiple stab wounds in what authorities said was a brutal act of domestic violence May 8 inside her Lafayette Avenue apartment. Morehead, 59, immigrated to the US from the Dominican Republic in 1988 and eventually opened a cleaning company, according to her on-line obituary. She was the mother of four adult children.

Angel T. Alvarez, 65, contacted Chelsea police and requested medical help on the same day that he allegedly killed Morehead. Following his arrest, Alvarez allegedly made a video and audio recorded statement where he told police he was the person responsible for what Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden described as an a “shocking act of violence.”