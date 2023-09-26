Dueling Protests planned at Cape women health clinic that provides medication abortion

The Cape Cod Pro-Life Alliance and the international organization 40 Days For Life plan to hold a vigil on the sidewalk outside Health Imperatives at 8:30 a.m. The non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigil will last 40 days to send a message to end abortion, according to the organization’s website .

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights are set to hold dueling vigils Wednesday outside a Hyannis health clinic that offers medication to end pregnancy, according to organizers.

In response, members of Indivisible Mass Coalition, a group of activists working to improve democracy, will hold a clergy-led “Pro-Choice Prayer Vigil” at noon.

“Our goal is to show a positive and supportive image to Health Imperatives patients and to counteract the harmful worldview of the extremist right,” Laurie Veninger, on behalf of the Indivisible Mass Coalition Feminist Action Team, said in an email.

Ellen D’Ovidio and Joe Meeks who are leading the Cape Cod Pro Life Alliance could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The protests come months after Health Imperatives began offering medication abortions in Hyannis and on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. It is the first time since 2008 that women on the Cape and Islands had a physical location to access abortion pills. Surgical abortions are not available on the Cape.

The stage for the two protests was set last month when Your Options Medical, a “crisis pregnancy center” and faith-based antiabortion nonprofit, sent a mobile van to the Cape. Your Options Medical is training nurses and advocates to run its unit and plans to start services this month.

For many on the Cape, the van’s presence signaled the start of a worrisome effort to undermine access to abortion at the clinic, sparking members of Indivisible Mass Coalition to step up advocacy efforts.