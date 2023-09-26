Massachusetts lawmakers unveil $1 billion tax relief deal; votes planned this week

The bill, elements of which would be phased in over multiple years, follows nearly two years of debate and months of closed-door negotiations about how to reshape the state’s tax code and ease the burden on taxpayers squeezed by the state’s rising cost of living. The package would save taxpayers an estimated $561 million this fiscal year, with expectations that the total savings would eventually climb to just over $1.02 billion once it goes into full effect in fiscal year 2027, according to legislative officials.

Massachusetts lawmakers will begin voting Wednesday on a $1 billion tax package that would boost tax breaks for families, seniors, and others while slashing how much the state taxes profits on short-term investments, a change that had divided Democrats in the Legislature.

Should it clear the House and Senate as expected — the chambers scheduled votes for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — the measure would then go to Governor Maura Healey, who has made signing a tax relief measure a focus of her first year of office.

The legislation is wide-ranging. It would reshape the state’s estate tax, currently considered one of the nation’s strictest, by hiking the threshold at which the tax kicks in from $1 million to $2 million. Moreover, the legislation would offer a tax credit that seeks to offset the so-called “cliff effect,” where an entire estate is taxed once it hits the threshold, not just the amount over it.

It would double the tax credit for seniors who rent or own in Massachusetts from $1,200 to $2,400, raise the deduction for renters from $3,000 to $4,000, and increase the state’s earned income tax credit — designed to help low-income families — from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal credit.

It would also create what legislative officials said is the most generous universal child and dependent tax credit in the country. The bill would combine two existing tax credits — for child care and dependent care — into one, and would allow taxpayers to claim $310 per dependent in the first year of implementation. The size of the new credit would then jump to $440 per dependent in the second year, saving hundreds of thousands of families an estimated $300 million.

That figure represents a compromise: Healey and the House had pushed for an even more generous credit of $600 per dependent, while the Senate had passed language capping the increase at $310.

A Senate plan to increase the cap on credits awarded to developers through the Housing Development Incentive Program, or “HDIP” also survived negotiations. The bill would raise the cap from $10 million to $57 million in the first year, then would return to a new permanent cap of $30 million.

In a compromise, the bill would also cut the tax rate on short-term capital gains — profits on investments held up to a year — a measure that Healey and the House had embraced but senators disliked, arguing the state should be focused on “families, not on corporations.”

The chambers ultimately agreed to slash the tax rate from 12 percent to 8 1/2 percent, a more modest cut than the plan the House pushed to slice it to 5 percent.

The compromise language was “about making sure there was balance in the tax package” in addition to addressing the needs of more vulnerable residents, said state Senator Susan Moran, a Falmouth Democrat and the chamber’s chair of the revenue committee.

“You really want to be sure that people are able to really live in and afford their communities first,” she said. “That being said, a rising tide lifts all boats.”

The package would also give the business community another item on its wish list: a switch in how state corporate taxes are calculated to what is known as the “single sales factor.” With some exceptions for certain industries, Massachusetts corporate tax is currently calculated using three factors: a company’s local employment, property holdings, and in-state sales. The bill would simplify it to rely solely on the amount of a company’s sales within the state.

The details of the bill emerged days after legislative leaders first said they reached an agreement on the wide-ranging package, which they announced but offered no details as to what they’d agreed. In reality, discussions continued through the weekend, as lawmakers ironed out the language of the bill.

Actually getting to this step took 20 months. Former governor Charlie Baker first pushed a tax relief bill in January 2022, only for lawmakers to embrace elements of it and then scuttle it last fall after taxpayers began getting their share of a $3 billion tax refund.

Governor Maura Healey, after making tax relief a fixture of her own campaign last year, then pushed her own $1 billion package that mirrored elements of what Baker, a Republican, had proposed a year earlier.

Lawmakers again agreed, echoing Healey’s calls to make the state’s tax code more competitive. But the House and Senate disagreed on several major elements, from the size of the bill to how many business-friendly tax breaks to tuck into it.

The Legislature hasn’t passed a significant tax relief bill in decades, and some of the most notable measures enacted in the past — such as slicing the state’s income tax to 5 percent — were spurred by ballot initiatives, not legislative action.

Earlier Tuesday, Healey said she had yet to see all the details of the package, but said she believes it will “provide the right kind of relief.”

“I do feel confident it will be a package that will make Massachusetts more affordable, equitable, and competitive,” she said during an appearance on “Boston Public Radio.”

The package includes an array of other policy changes. It seeks to change what’s known as Chapter 62F, a nearly 40-year-old law that requires the state to return excess revenue to taxpayers when the state’s revenues exceed a predetermined cap.

In 2022, the once-obscure law triggered the nearly $3 billion refund to taxpayers, which was returned on a “proportional basis,” meaning the more someone owed in income taxes, the higher the refund they received. The new bill adjusts the credit so that all taxpayers receive an equal amount — something critics have already questioned as potentially unconstitutional.

The bill also includes another change that would require all Massachusetts married couples who file joint federal returns to also file jointly at the state level. The goal, proponents say, is to not allow wealthy couples to avoid paying the state’s so-called millionaires tax — a new surtax on annual incomes over $1 million — by filing separately.

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.