Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting elderly man at Back Bay MBTA station

Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying a ghost gun and assaulting a 64-year-old man in Back Bay Station Monday, MBTA transit police said.
Officers were on patrol at the station when they were told that two men, ages 20 and 21, had allegedly assaulted an elderly victim at about 11:30 p.m., MBTA transit police said on X.
Their names were not released.
The two men allegedly pushed their bicycle into a 64-year-old man and threw a cup of ice that hit him on his neck and shoulder, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an email. The man asked to be left alone, but the two men did not stop.
Officers conducted an investigation and arrested the two men for assault and unlicensed possession of a firearm, a ghost gun, and ammunition, Sullivan said. The elderly man said he wasn’t injured and refused to be seen by first responders.
