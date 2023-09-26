Man, 19, to be arraigned for fatal shooting of Quincy teenager last year

“My client denies the allegations,” Diaz-Romero’s attorney, Liam D. Scully, said by email. “He will plead not guilty in court today and we look forward to presenting our full defense at trial.”

Keniel Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court on charges of murder, larceny from a person, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill, conspiracy to commit larceny, and unlawfully carrying a ­firearm, prosecutors said.

A 19-year-old man who was recently arrested in Puerto Rico for his alleged role in the slaying of a Weymouth High School football player during a botched drug deal in February 2022 is slated for arraignment Tuesday, officials said.

Nathan Paul, 17, was shot and killed in Quincy on Feb. 15, 2022, after he allegedly sold a group of teenagers honeydew-flavored THC bars but then discovered they had given him counterfeit money, officials said.

Paul, who lived in Quincy, chased the teens down but was shot and fatally injured.

Diaz-Romero fled to Puerto Rico after the shooting but authorities in Massachusetts worked with the US Marshals Service to find him and bring him back to Massachusetts to face prosecution, authorities said. He was arrested last week.

Diaz-Romero was 18 at the time of the shooting and is believed to have pulled the trigger, the Globe previously reported. Jaivon J. Harris, 18, and four other teenagershave also been charged.

Their names have not been released because they are juveniles. They face charges that include larceny and the use of counterfeit currency.

One of the teens is also charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder for alleged behavior after the shooting, prosecutors have said. Harris was charged with murder, assault and battery, conspiracy, and possession of counterfeit bills.

Paul was a Weymouth High student described as having a “contagious smile” and being “the sweetest soul” at the school, where he played football along with his older brother.

