Classes resume at Rowley elementary school after refrigerant leak; one student sent to hospital

One student was transported to an area hospital after a refrigerant leak from an HVAC generated a foul odor inside the Pine Grove Elementary School in Rowley Tuesday morning.
National Grid responded to the school and confirmed there was no leak of natural gas, according to Jordan Mayblum, a spokesman for the Rowley police. Officials earlier Tuesday had said the school was dealing with a leak of natural gas.
At least nine students were evaluated by first responders, Mayblum said.
Students and staff who had been evacuated were later allowed to return to school after first responders determined the building was safe to be reoccupied, Mayblum wrote in an e-mail.
Advertisement
No further information is immediately available.
This is a developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.