Scrap yard fire in Everett, no injuries reported, officials say

Around 1:35 p.m., Everett Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Scrap It, a metal recycling center at 431 Second St., Dalrymple said.

No injuries were reported, Everett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a scrap yard in Everett Tuesday afternoon after a large pile of metal caught fire, the city’s fire department said.

Firefighters found a large fire contained to a pile of metal scrap when they arrived on scene, Dalrymple said.

An hour later, the scene was cleared, Everett Police Sergeant Kenneth Kelley said.

“Fire appeared to look worse than it was,” Kelley said. “Lots of smoke.”

Advertisement

Scrap It could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Cataldo Ambulance Service was at the scene in case of possible injuries, Dalrymple said.

Malden and Chelsea fire departments also backfilled Everett fire stations while crews responded to the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos. Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.