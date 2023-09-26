State unveils plans to expand Mass. Overdose Prevention Helpline

The helpline, DPH said, uses a “spotting model” to prevent fatal overdoses, with trained operators talking on the phone with people using drugs and alerting authorities when callers become unresponsive.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the state’s become the first in the nation to fund an overdose prevention helpline with a $350,000 investment that’ll support the hiring of paid staff for the undertaking, which has been a volunteer effort since it launched in 2020.

The Healey administration on Tuesday announced a partnership with Boston Medical Center and the nonprofit RIZE Massachusetts to “fund and expand” the Massachusetts Overdose Prevention Helpline.

State officials said there were 2,357 overdose deaths in Massachusetts last year, a 2.5 percent increase over 2021, when 92 percent of all overdose deaths occurring in private settings.

“By decreasing the frequency of unwitnessed overdoses, the Overdose Prevention Helpline reduces the number of overdose deaths,” said DPH.

The funding will pay for helpline employees including a full-time operator, call center coordinator, part-time medical director, research director, data analyst, and program assistant, as well as promotional efforts to raise awareness about the helpline for those who need it, according to DPH.

The prevention helpline can be reached at 800-972-0590, and more information is available online at massoverdosehelpline.org.

So far this year, DPH said, the helpline has “has supervised 581 [drug] use events” and detected and successfully facilitated the reversal of nine overdoses.

“I’ve met too many grieving families whose lives have been torn apart by overdose deaths,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement. “This trauma and heartbreak are preventable. By providing people with an alternative to using alone, the Overdose Prevention Helpline saves lives. Massachusetts is committed to growing our role as a national leader in harm reduction and prevention efforts, and we will continue to do everything in our power to reduce overdoses and save lives.”

Healey’s words were echoed by the DPH Director of Substance Addiction Services Deirdre Calvert.

“The Overdose Prevention Helpline is an important tool in our toolbox, providing a trained, compassionate, experienced resource on the line to intervene if the person becomes unresponsive,” Calvert said. “If we want to turn the tide and decrease overdose deaths, we need to support bold, innovative programs like the Overdose Prevention Helpline. DPH is proud to be a partner in this effort.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.