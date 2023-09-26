Nantucket group files appeal in lawsuit opposing wind turbine farm off Martha’s Vineyard; alleges right whales in danger

The defendants are the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Marine Fisheries Service, US Interior Secretary Debra Haaland, US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, and wind farm developer Vineyard Wind 1 LLC, per legal filings and the group’s lawyer, Thomas Stavola Jr.

Nantucket Residents Against Turbines filed its appeal last week in the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, after US District Court Judge Indira Talwani in May tossed its lawsuit, records show.

A group opposing an offshore wind turbine farm under construction south of Martha’s Vineyard has appealed a May ruling dismissing the opponents’ lawsuit to halt the project, arguing that a “gravely flawed environmental review” failed to consider the dangers the farm poses to the vulnerable North Atlantic Right Whale population.

“What we have here is an incorrect employment of the agency deference doctrine,” Stavola said in a statement on the appeal. “While the doctrine creates a presumption that agencies correctly assess the data, that presumption can be refuted by a showing of a failure to examine key information. That is precisely the case here in the context of the North Atlantic Right Whale.”

The plaintiffs allege the defendant agencies “incorrectly concluded” the project wouldn’t harm the right whale.

The plaintiffs contend the “noise produced by pile driving (construction of turbines) and later, operational noise from the turbines themselves, will drive [North Atlantic Right Whales] into higher danger zones, where they can be injured or killed through vessel strikes,” the statement said. “The noise itself can cause damage through hearing loss. Given the whales’ strong reliance on hearing, a deaf whale is likely a dead whale.”

Representatives for the named defendants either declined to comment or didn’t immediately return requests for comment Tuesday morning.

The roughly $3 billion project, developed by energy company Avangrid in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, consists of 62 turbines, some as tall as 800 feet, and is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity, which would be enough to power at least 400,000 homes.

In the Nantucket group’s lawsuit, plaintiffs argued that federal agencies involved with the approval process didn’t follow proper procedures for determining environmental risk.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2024, according to Andrew Doba, a Vineyard Wind spokesperson. The wind farm should start generating electricity by the end of next year, he said.

In prior court filings, attorneys for the government have said regulators followed the proper steps in approving the project and taking steps to protect the whales and the environment.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management “reasonably relied” on the National Marine Fisheries Service’s experience in drafting a four-volume final environmental impact statement and a separate construction plan for the project, government attorneys wrote in a September filing.

