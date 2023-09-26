Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over alleged illegal use of computer data

Hunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello over their alleged use of data from his laptop computer, as he stepped up a litigation effort in the wake of his indictment on firearms charges.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning in federal court in California, the son of President Joe Biden alleges that the two illegally accessed a hard drive Hunter Biden had left at a Delaware repair shop and unlawfully manipulated the data as well.

“After gaining unlawful access to the data” that the shop owner claimed to have gotten from Hunter Biden, the defendants “spent months analyzing, tampering with, manipulating, and altering plaintiff’s data, as well as copying plaintiff’s data so that others could engage in these unlawful activities as well,” according to the suit.