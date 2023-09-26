Warren joins key Democrats in calling on Menendez to resign in wake of corruption charges

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts joined the growing chorus in calling on Menendez to step down from his post Tuesday morning, responding in the affirmative when asked if he should resign.

The calls from Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jon Tester of Montana, and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania highlight the politically precarious situation the Menendez indictment creates for Democrats ahead of the 2024 election.

Three Democratic senators facing tough reelections are demanding Senator Robert Menendez resign even as the embattled New Jersey Democrat insists he’ll remain in office as he fights federal corruption charges.

“These are serious charges, and it’s time for Senator Menendez to step away from the Senate and concentrate on his legal defense,” Warren said in a phone interview with a Globe opinion writer.

Donald Trump’s multiple indictments have become central to Democrats’ campaigns against the former president and GOP frontrunner — as well as his GOP allies on Capitol Hill.

Three other Democratic senators — Peter Welch of Vermont, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have already implored Menendez to step aside.

“I’ve read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing,” Tester said. “While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public’s faith in the U.S. Senate.”

Baldwin said last week’s indictment “spells out deeply troubling allegations against Senator Menendez that breach the American people’s trust and compromise his ability to effectively represent his constituents.”

The Justice Department alleges Menendez and his wife, Nadine, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three businessmen, including $550,000 in cash, gold bullion and a Mercedes Benz. In June 2022, US agents raided a safe deposit box and the Menendez home, finding cash stuffed in envelopes, closets and a safe.

Menendez on Monday vowed to fight corruption charges and keep his US Senate seat.

“I firmly believe when all the facts are presented I will not only be exonerated, I will still be New Jersey’s senior senator,” the senator told reporters in New Jersey. “Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Unfortunately, I know that.”

Kimberly Atkins Stohr of Globe Staff contributed to the reporting of this article.