Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

By MARK SHERMAN The Associated Press,Updated September 26, 2023, 25 minutes ago
The Supreme Court.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting age population or close to it.

