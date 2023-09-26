Tanker crew member falls overboard, prompting frantic search, trip to shore for medical care

BOSTON (AP) — The crew of a commercial fishing boat recovered a man who had fallen overboard from a tanker and began CPR while rushing him to shore for medical care, officials said.

The crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning, and Boston Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel came aboard to assist as the boat headed to shore where an ambulance was waiting, officials said. The man's condition was not known.

The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.