Now arriving: post-pandemic Boston

For the past three years, transportation policy makers have been waiting for the shape of the “post-pandemic” world to emerge. As the dust settles on the enormous disruption of COVID-19, how much of the shift to work-from-home, and accompanying decline in transit ridership, would be permanent? Would people who moved away from cities come back? Was the pandemic a blip whose impacts would fade or a real turning point toward a still-unclear future?

A story in the Globe last week raises the possibility that the wait is over: that if you want to know what the post-pandemic world looks like, well, you’re in it. What Boston is experiencing now — many offices adopting hybrid schedules — is the new normal and likely to stay that way. “I think most companies have resigned themselves to the fact that flexible work schedules are here to stay,” Jim Rooney, the president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, told the Globe’s Dana Gerber.

If that’s true, it means we’re running out of excuses not to confront some of the tough decisions that were easier to postpone when the world seemed to still be in flux. Companies that have downsized their office footprints aren’t likely to upsize them anytime soon. People who’ve stopped riding the T to work every day may never come back, no matter what the agency does.

An empty Green Line train on a weekday morning in April 2020, a few weeks into the pandemic. Although ridership has rebounded, in Boston and other big US cities it is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/file

For the T, stories about safety failures and slow zones obviously don’t help rebuild ridership. But the T’s ridership decline since the pandemic began is part of a broader national trend that can’t really be attributed to the agency. According to the American Public Transportation Association’s dashboard, ridership at small transit agencies has rebounded almost to pre-pandemic levels. But in big cities like Boston, it’s still much lower. The association’s stats show that in the most recent reporting period, ridership on the T was 72 percent of pre-pandemic levels (and that was unusually high; in recent months, that same statistic has hovered between 60 and 70 percent). And despite all the T’s well-documented woes, ridership in Boston is still closer to pre-pandemic levels than in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and several other large cities.

Some mayors have tried to pressure employers to reopen offices. Trying to compete against telecommuting is probably a fool’s errand, though. If workers want to work from home — as many clearly do — cities and transit agencies would be better off accepting that and adapting. And if the broader public purpose behind state investments in public transit was to reduce car commuting — well, people working at home aren’t contributing to that problem.

So, how should officials adjust? One answer, outlined in a recent Brookings Institution article, is to think beyond commuters, and recalibrate big-city transit systems to capture more nonwork trips. One way the paper identifies to do that, which may be especially important in NIMBY-ridden Greater Boston, is “maximizing the development potential of land near transit facilities” — ie, allowing more housing near stations, so that residential development is steered to areas where residents are more likely to use the T to get to medical appointments, school, or other nonwork trips.

It’s a tall order. But the alternatives are to either cut service drastically — or accept that transit agencies will simply require a higher public subsidy to continue serving the needs of riders who have no other options. Neither is very appealing. More transit-oriented development would increase the share of residents who might choose the T for non-work trips — and, if five-day-a-week commutes every do come back, would be more likely to take the T to work, too.

A man passes through reflected light on a near empty Congress Street in downtown Boston on March 26, 2020. Thousands of workers have come back to downtown offices, but many businesses have not gone back to a fully in-person work schedule. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

