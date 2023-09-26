The mark of a work of art? An experience beyond description.

In “ ‘Art is anything you can get away with’ ” (Opinion, Sept. 25), Jeff Jacoby defines art in terms of the craft and intelligence required to create it. For me it is art if there is value in experiencing it beyond merely hearing a description of it.

I would not pay to see a blank canvas — I get the point — and the momentary “creative response” evoked by seeing Martin Creed’s wadded up sheet of paper on display can occur only once in a lifetime. But consider my grandchildren’s opinion of another of his works. They have enjoyed a lot of classical art yet both agree that their favorite art experience of all was wading through a room filled with pink balloons at the Peabody Essex Museum in 2018. Craft and intelligence? A bit. But describing it conveys nothing at all.