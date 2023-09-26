Mass. responds to probation challenges with a different approach

We read with interest Abdallah Fayyad’s column in the Sept. 17 Ideas section (“Probation is supposed to be an alternative to prison. It might be a trapdoor instead.”) on the national challenges of privatization of probation, leading to increased incarceration. We write to highlight how Massachusetts has responded to these national challenges with a different approach. In fact, the Council of State Governments cites Massachusetts as sending the fewest number of individuals in the country to state prison due to supervision violations.

The Massachusetts Probation Service is a state-funded department within the Massachusetts Trial Court. To remove any incentive to keep people on probation unnecessarily, the Legislature rightfully abolished the practice of retaining revenue for the Trial Court more than a decade ago. MPS is not involved in privatization or “pay for probation” initiatives. Our probation officers are well-trained, unionized state employees who directly supervise individuals involved in the criminal justice system.