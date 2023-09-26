In AI regulation, path must lead to the humans responsible

Re “Why regulating AI won’t work” by W. Russell Neuman (Opinion, Sept. 15): Make no mistake why the tech giants behind artificial intelligence want federal regulations: They want to be able to say in the future, “We are in compliance with all federal regulations,” as they turn away from the microphone, wiping their hands of whatever their product just did. That is why it is essential that regulations be based upon an enabling law that identifies the products’ human owners as the responsible parties.

The responsible party should start with the corporation that owns the generative AI program. But we must remember that corporations are shape-shifters. They can evaporate, only to reappear elsewhere in a new form. So such new regulations must always point to a human at the top of the pile.