Thomas Jefferson might like a word with today’s Supreme Court justices

It appears as though the conservative justices mentioned by Kimberly Atkins Stohr in her column “The Supreme Court is set on a course that dooms us to repeat history” (Opinion, Sept. 21) don’t feel that Thomas Jefferson understood the intent of the Founding Fathers when he said in 1816: “Some men look at Constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them, like the ark of the covenant, too sacred to be touched. They ascribe to the men of the preceding age a wisdom more than human, and suppose what they did to be beyond amendment. I knew that age well: I belonged to it, and labored with it. … I am certainly not an advocate for frequent and untried changes in laws and constitutions … but I know also that laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. … We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy, as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

Richard Klein