Chase Anderson gets first win this season as Rockies beat Dodgers in first game of doubleheader

It was a rare loss for the postseason-bound Dodgers against the Rockies, who averted, for now, the first 100-loss season in their 30-year existence. The Dodgers came in having won eight of their first nine meetings this season against Colorado and with a 30-15 record against fellow NL West teams. Colorado earned its franchise-record 99th loss of the season on Sunday at Chicago.

Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season, Nolan Jones homered, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1, on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader in Denver.

Anderson (1-6), who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on May 12, allowed five hits. He walked two and struck out four in his fifth start since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 3. Tyler Kinley fanned Max Muncy with two on and two out to get his fifth save.

Brendan Rodgers added three hits and an RBI for Colorado.

Jason Heyward had three hits for the Dodgers and scored a run in the sixth when Jason Outman reached on a strikeout and a passed ball by catcher Austin Wynns. The Dodgers had two runners tagged out at the plate.

The Rockies built a 3-0 lead off Caleb Ferguson (7-4), who went two-thirds of an inning as the Dodgers’ opening pitcher. Kris Bryant had an RBI double, Elehuris Montero added an RBI single, and Rodgers had an RBI groundout.

Jones connected for his 19th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh off Ryan Pepiot to restore a three-run lead for the Rockies.

Hall of Famer Robinson dies at 86

Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glove work and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86.

The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family Tuesday. The statement did not say how Robinson died.

Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He homered in Game 1 of the Orioles’ 1966 World Series sweep of the Dodgers for their first crown and almost singlehandedly defeated the Reds for the championship in 1970. Obituary, C11.

Boone says it again, no surgery for Judge

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated that slugger Aaron Judge is not expected to require offseason surgery on his ailing toe.

Judge was sidelined for 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

Judge is batting .266 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 102 games. He is in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract that he signed last offseason.

Last month, a little more than two weeks after Judge came off the injured list, Boone said he didn’t expect the reigning AL MVP to need surgery.

Before the Yankees played the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Boone was asked whether he’s relieved that Judge will likely avoid surgery this winter.

“I’ve kind of felt that way for a while,” Boone said. “I think the relief is in that it’s gone as well as it has since he’s come back. The hope was that he would even improve as it’s gone along, and that’s been the case, too. That’s what I’ve seen, the way he’s been able to move around the bases and things like that. I think there’s been a steady improvement the whole time and I think that’s what’s been encouraging.”

Judge also missed nine games in late April and early May because of a strained right hip.

Judge was not in the starting lineup against Toronto on Tuesday.

“I kind of wanted to get him a day at some point,” Boone said. “Coming off a long, wet series and a lot of hours at the yard. I just felt like the first day here with the turf, I felt like today was the day.”

Last season, Judge hit 62 home runs to break the AL record and help lead New York to the AL East title. The Yankees were swept in the league championship series by the eventual World Series champion Astros.

Tigers name Greenberg general manager

The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg general manager.

“Today is a very exciting day for the Tigers, because we are welcoming a talented executive who cut his teeth in baseball helping the Chicago Cubs,” said Tigers president Scott Harris, who replaced longtime executive Al Avila a year ago. “He’s going to make me better, because we share a deep belief in healthy, challenging debate, full of independent thought and disagreement.”

Harris and Greenberg worked together for the Cubs from 2012-19. While Harris continued to climb the traditional front-office ladder, becoming general manager of the Giants in 2019, Greenberg left the Cubs in 2022 and became the associate general manager of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

“I had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jump from baseball into a brand new sport with the Blackhawks, and I can not thank that organization enough for giving me that chance,” he said. “Also, for being so supportive of this move to Detroit.”

Front offices have used dozens of structures for a president/general manager hybrid, but Harris and Greenberg are going back to one they’ve seen first hand — the one that got them their World Series ring.

In Chicago, Theo Epstein served as the team president and Jed Hoyer as the general manager.

“There isn’t really a blueprint for the president/general structure — many front offices do it differently — but we are going to structure it as a true partnership,” Harris said. “We’re not going to divide up departments between us.

“Jeff and I watched Theo and Jeff treat it as a true partnership in Chicago, and we share the belief that two minds are better than one.”

Greenberg arrives at the end of an era in Detroit, with Miguel Cabrera playing the last games of his career. He’s the last link to the team that won AL pennants in 2006 and 2012, along with five straight AL Central championships, but never won a World Series.

The Tigers were swept by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2014 ALDS and haven’t returned to the postseason. Detroit lost 310 games from 2017-19, tying the major league record for home losses in 2019. This season will be their seventh straight with a losing record.