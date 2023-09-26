EMass field hockey: Clear skies ahead, with Walpole and Watertown staying atop Globe’s Top 20 poll

The rain went away, allowing the region’s field hockey teams to finally take the field, which was great news for coaches, players and the Globe’s field hockey rankings.

Walpole (6-0) continues its dominance at the top. The Porkers showed their might after convincing victories over No. 18 Needham and No. 19 Norwood last week. Watertown has a secure hold on second and has won all six of its games by 7-0 scores. Sandwich (7-0) leaps to third this week, thanks to a strong string of victories, including edging a tough Hingham squad Friday.

With depth fueling its run, Franklin (4-0-1) stays in the top four and Dartmouth (6-0) remains unbeaten at fifth. Several new teams join the Top 20, including sixth-ranked Central Catholic (5-1), with huge wins against No. 7 Andover and No. 20 Chelmsford. Unbeaten Swampscott (5-0) enters the rankings at ninth, jumping into a week with games against No. 8 Danvers and two teams right outside the Top 20 (Masconomet and Gloucester.) No. 11 Somerset Berkley (5-0) also enters the field.