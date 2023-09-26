EMass field hockey: Stellar in goal, Methuen’s Alex Tardugno headlines Players of the Week

Emily Carr, Somerset Berkley — The sophomore helped the No. 11 Blue Raiders (5-0) keep their unbeaten streak alive with four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in wins over Old Rochester (3-2) and Oliver Ame (4-1)
Ella Costa, Gloucester — A two-time captain, the senior notched seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in victories over Peabody and Beverly as the Fishermen (5-1-0) stretched their winning streak to five games.
Chloe Essam, Franklin — With five goals in two games, the senior powered the undefeated fourth-ranked Flyers (4-0-1) to their third and fourth consecutive Hockomock victories.
Grace Haskell, Dartmouth — The senior began her week with one goal in a 7-0 win against Bridgewater Raynham Friday, then tallied five points (4 goals, 1 assist) for the fifth-ranked Indians (6-0) in an 8-0 triumph over Bishop Stang Monday.
Kasey Litwin, St. Mary’s — After a two-goal performance against Bishop Stang on Tuesday, the senior potted the lone goal in a matchup against Bishop Fenwick, giving the Spartans (4-1-1) the edge over their Catholic Central rival for the first time in program history Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Tardugno, Methuen — The star senior smashed a program record on Friday, making a staggering 61 saves in a 1-0 loss to Pentucket. She added 31 more Monday in a 1-1 draw against Tewksbury.
