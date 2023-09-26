EMass field hockey: Stellar in goal, Methuen’s Alex Tardugno headlines Players of the Week

Emily Carr, Somerset Berkley — The sophomore helped the No. 11 Blue Raiders (5-0) keep their unbeaten streak alive with four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in wins over Old Rochester (3-2) and Oliver Ame (4-1)

Ella Costa, Gloucester — A two-time captain, the senior notched seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in victories over Peabody and Beverly as the Fishermen (5-1-0) stretched their winning streak to five games.

Chloe Essam, Franklin — With five goals in two games, the senior powered the undefeated fourth-ranked Flyers (4-0-1) to their third and fourth consecutive Hockomock victories.