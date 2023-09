Jets add Trevor Siemian as more backup behind struggling Zach Wilson

Wilson has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles’ tendon four snaps into his debut with New York. The 24-year-old has two touchdown passes and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate and is averaging just 5.6 yards per pass.

The move Tuesday is pending a physical for the 31-year-old, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the signing. ESPN first reported the team’s plans to add Siemian, who will give the Jets an experienced backup for embattled starter Zach Wilson.

The New York Jets are adding veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

After the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots dropped them to 1-2, coach Robert Saleh insisted the team was sticking with Wilson because “right now, he’s who gives us the best chance to win.”

That didn’t sit well with fans — including Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath, who said during an interview on “The Michael Kay Show” on 98.7 ESPN New York on Monday that “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson.”

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers said the Jets “need to hold our poise,” referring to some sideline blowups between a few players and coaches during the Patriots game.

He said the offense needs to “grow up a little bit” and also implored fans to not lose faith in the team this early in the season.

“Let’s just take a couple of breaths and I’m not going to say we need to relax,” a smiling Rodgers said, referring to one of his often-quoted lines when he was in Green Bay.

Rodgers reiterated he likely won’t return to the Jets’ facility until he can walk, but the 39-year-old said he misses being around his teammates and coaches and that the time away has confirmed his desire to continue playing.

“I feel like if I was there, some of those things wouldn’t be happening,” Rodgers said. “Not sure we’d be 3-0, I don’t know. I’d like to think there’s a possibility of that. It’s more the side stuff that I don’t like. I want to see us stick together through the tough times.”

Rodgers also appeared to make an indirect reference to Namath’s comments, among others.

“When we’re not having success, how do we respond?” Rodgers said. “How do we respond to adversity? That goes for our fan base and former players as well. You’re not helping the cause.”

Saleh reiterated the team’s commitment to Wilson on Monday, saying he’s “our unquestioned quarterback.”

That remains the case, but Siemian at least gives Saleh and the Jets another option if Wilson continues to falter, beginning with their next game Sunday night at home against the Chiefs. Career backup Tim Boyle was the only other quarterback on New York’s roster.

This will be Siemian’s second stint with the Jets after he was with them in 2019. The 31-year-old made one start for New York when Sam Darnold was sidelined with mononucleosis, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the Week 2 Monday night game against the Browns.

Siemian was a seventh-round pick of Denver out of Northwestern in 2015 and was a backup to Peyton Manning during the team’s Super Bowl run during his rookie season. He started 24 games over three seasons with the Broncos before being traded to Minnesota in 2018.

After being injured most of the next season with the Jets, Siemian had stints with Tennessee, New Orleans, and Chicago, and he was among Cincinnati’s cuts after training camp this summer.

The Northwestern product has thrown for 7,027 yards and 42 touchdowns with 28 interceptions during his six seasons. He’s also 13-17 as a starter.